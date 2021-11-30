New Delhi: Go Fashion IPO listing date is here as shares of Go Fashion (India) Limited are making debut at stock market – BSE and NSE. The initial public offering (IPO) price has been fixed between Rs 655 to Rs 690.Also Read - Go Fashion IPO Allotment Date: Direct Link To Check Share Status at BSE

Go Fashion Share Price

You check share price of Go Fashion (Go Colors) at equity benchmark Sensex by visiting website of BSE India.

You need to go to https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/go-fashion-(india)-ltd/gocolors/543401/

You will get details about the debut share price, high and low.

Go Fashion IPO

Go Fashion IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed between Rs 655 and Rs 690 per equity share.

It has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 21 shares.

The IPO has an issue size of Rs 1,013.61 crore. Of the total, the fresh issue is Rs 125 crore.

Go Fashion IPO Details

The subscription period for Go Fashion IPO opened on November 17 and closed on November 22.

The initial public offering was subscribed 135.46 times overall. The IPO was subscribed 100.73 times at qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment, 262.08 times in non institutional investor (NII) category, and 49.70 times in Retail segment.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly IDFC Securities Ltd, ICICI Securities Limited, JM Financial Consultants Private Limited are lead managers for Go Fashion IPO. Also Read - Go Fashion IPO Subscription Opens Today: Price Band, Review Details Here