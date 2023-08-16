Home

Go First Airline Cancels Flight Operations Till August 18, Here’s Why

Go First airline said in a statement that the flight cancellations could have disrupted passengers' travel plans and reiterated its commitment to providing all the assistance it could.

Go First had earlier extended its cancellation till August 16.

New Delhi: Go First on Friday announced that it is extending its flight cancellation till August 18, 2023, due to ‘operational reasons’. The development comes as the flights of the budget airline have been grounded since May 3. The airline had earlier extended its cancellation till August 16. Prior to this, Go First airline had cancelled the fight operations till July 30.

The airline in a statement said, “We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 18th August 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations.”

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 18th August 2023 are cancelled: Go First pic.twitter.com/U39OxMSiRk — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

The airline also stated that the flight cancellations could have disrupted passengers’ travel plans and reiterated its commitment to providing all the assistance it could.

“As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience,” the Go First team said in the statement.

The airline asked the air passengers to contact the airline’s Customer Care Centre on 1800 2100 999 or write to feedback@flygofirst.com to ask for assistance.

Go First in a statement said the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations and is optimistic about resuming bookings shortly.

On May 2, Go First cancelled its flights and filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker, Pratt & Whitney, for its inability to promptly meet obligations — leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

The DGCA had in May this year conditionally allowed the grounded airline Go First to resume its operations and said Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by the regulator.

The regulator had allowed the operation of 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights. DGCA said the sale of tickets can be only commenced after the approval of the flight schedule by the regulator.

Soon after the DGCA allowed Go First to resume its operations, the airline started its ‘handling’ flight from Mumbai.

The airline has approximately 4,200 employees, and it reported total revenue from operations at Rs 4,183 crore in the financial year 2021-22.

There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where it had a footprint.

Earlier the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea by the interim resolution professional (IRP) of Go First airline against the Delhi High Court order allowing lessors to inspect their aircraft and carry out maintenance. While hearing the matter, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that since the Delhi High Court is hearing the matter, it was not going to entertain the plea at this stage.

