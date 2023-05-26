Home

Go First Cancels Flights Till May 28: Here’s How Air Passengers Can Get Tickets Refunded

Go First said the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations and mentioned that it would be able to resume bookings shortly.

Go First said a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. PHOTO: PTI

Go First Flight Cancellation Latest Update: Crisis-hit airline Go First, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, on Friday said it has cancelled all flights till May 28 due to operational reasons. Taking to Twitter, the airline said, “Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 28th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://bit.ly/3MPFlwf for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us.”

Earlier, the airline had suspended the flight operations till May 26 after the Wadia group-owned airline filed for involuntary insolvency on May 2. In this regard, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had urged the airline to submit a comprehensive plan for resuming operations.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 28th May are cancelled: Go First pic.twitter.com/uvlsEJkEsK — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

The DGCA had also requested the airline to give comprehensive plan for the revival of its operations and Go First to submit a restructuring plan within 30 days, including information on aircraft availability, pilots and personnel, maintenance arrangements, and funding.

In the meantime, the DGCA had also asked the airline to refund passengers affected by cancelled flights and halt ticket sales. As per an earlier report, the DGCA will conduct an audit to assess Go First’s readiness before granting approval for the resumption of flights.

Go First Flights Cancelled: Here’s How To Get Ticket Refunded?

Passengers first need to log in to official website gofirstclaims.in/claims

Then they will have to fill the requisite information.

After this, they will receive intimation from GoFirst about when and by what mode their refund will be made.

