Go First Cancels Flights Till May 9, Will Process Refunds to Passengers After DGCA Order

Go First Airline Latest Update: The statement from the airline comes at a time when some passengers, who booked their tickets, complained that the airline is not giving them full refunds as promised.

Go First has suspended sale of tickets till May 15. Photo: Twitter

Go First Airlines Latest News Today: Indian low-cost airline Go First on Thursday announced that it has cancelled all flights until May 9, 2023, citing operational reasons. “We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 9th May 2023 have been cancelled,” the airline said in an official statement. The airline said a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

Check Official Notification from Go First

Go First, which filed for bankruptcy, earlier had announced that its flight operations will remain cancelled from May 3 to 5. However, some reports suggest that flight operations would remain suspended till May 15.

Earlier, the DGCA had asked Go First to process refunds for passengers who were affected by its flight cancellations this week, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

In the meantime, Go First has suspended sale of tickets till May 15 and is working to refund or reschedule existing bookings for future dates, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show cause notice to the airline after it suddenly decided to cancel flights for three days starting May 3.

“Go First has intimated that they have suspended sale of their flights till 15 May 2023 and are working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them,” the regulator said in a statement.

After examining the reply filed by Go First, the watchdog has issued an order “under the prevailing regulations directing them to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation”.

The regulator also said it is committed to minimising passenger inconvenience in view of the abrupt decision by Go First to suspend their scheduled operations without any prior intimation.

