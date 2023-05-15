Home

Business

Go First Crisis: Air India, IndiGo & Others Ramp Up Flight Operations To Fill Void Left By Go First

Go First Crisis: Air India, IndiGo & Others Ramp Up Flight Operations To Fill Void Left By Go First

Go First earlier had cancelled its flights till May 12, and now the cancellation has been extended till May 23 citing "operational reasons".

Go First Crisis: Air India, IndiGo & Others Ramp Up Flight Operations To Fill Void Left By Go First (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: Indian airlines have started the competition to seize the vacuum left by cash-strapped Go First airlines. Air India and IndiGo have already increased the number of flights on several busy routes.

Air India has added flights on Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Let routes, as per a report by the Economic Times.

You may like to read

While IndiGo airlines have launched flights connecting the two cities from Mumbai, Vistara has jacked up flights on the Delhi-Mumbai route.

Go First earlier had cancelled its flights till May 12, and now the cancellation has been extended till May 23 citing “operational reasons”.

“We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 23 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations,” read a missive shared by the airline.

Go First Crisis

Wadia Group-backed Go First filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on 2 May 2023 and sought an interim moratorium on financial obligations.

Go First put the blame on US engine maker Pratt & Whitney for allegedly delaying engine supplies that led to the grounding of half its 54 Airbus A320neos. Pratt, part of Raytheon Technologies, says the claim is without merit.

The beleaguered airline alleged that Pratt’s geared turbofan (GTF) engines had problems and that led to the crisis. Pratt has argued Go First failed because of “its own poor management and events like Covid”.

The two sides are waging legal battles in India, Singapore, and Delaware. Last week, the Indian tribunal granted bankruptcy protection to Go First which will give it time to get back on its feet.

Go First focused more on leisure destinations such as Goa, Leh, and Srinagar. Go Air was supposed to operate 199 flights from Delhi to Srinagar, 182 flights on the Delhi-Leh route, and 156 flights from Mumbai to Goa this summer, ET said citing Cirium data. However, due to the financial crisis, Go Air flights have become inoperational for more than 20 days.

Go First is owned by India’s Wadia group. The Mumbai-based conglomerate was founded in 1736 by Loeji Nusserwanjee Wadia. Go First owes financial creditors ₹65.21 billion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.