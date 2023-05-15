Go First Crisis: India Put On Watchlist With Negative Outlook, NCLT To Resume Hearing Today

Home

The global aviation watchdog has said that the country failed to comply with international aircraft repossession norms after Go First was granted bankruptcy protection.

New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will resume hearing a plea by lessors against the moratorium on Go First’s assets and liabilities today. Even as the battle between Go First and Pratt & Whitney continues to playout in the domestic front, UK-based Aviation Working Group has placed India on a watchlist with a negative outlook.

Why Did Aviation Working Group Place India On Watchlist With Negative Outlook?

How Will This Move Impact India?

Aviation Working Group is a UK-based entity that monitors leasing and financing laws on behalf of planemakers and lessors. This move could raise leasing costs for Indian airlines and further jolt lessors’ confidence in the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market.

Such an outlook will “have a direct and material impact on future financings and leases to Indian airlines”, AWG told Go First in a letter which was also sent to India’s aviation minister.

The development comes at a time when Indian air travel is booming and hundreds of new jets have been ordered by local carriers (who regularly turn to lessors to help finance plane purchases).

Go First Vs. Pratt & Whitney

When Go Airlines Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection last week, it blamed Pratt & Whitney (P&W) for “faulty” engines as the reason why about half its 54 Airbus A320neos were ground. P&W, part of Raytheon Technologies, says the airline’s claims are without evidence.

Lessors have vehemently opposed the insolvency resolution proceedings of Go First as they seek to repossess its planes. Three aircraft lessors have challenged the insolvency. They have sought to re-possess aircraft and then export or re-lease the planes to other functional airline operators. The protection granted to Go First has also sparked international ire.

