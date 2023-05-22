Home

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday has upheld the decision by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowing Go First's insolvency proceedings.

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday has upheld the decision by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowing Go First’s insolvency proceedings. The appellate body has however, directed certain modifications to tribunal’s order.

The ruling is a setback for the lessors of Go First. The NCLT had admitted the airline’s voluntary plea insolvency resolution proceedings on May 10. Abhilash Lal has been appointed as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to manage the affairs of the carrier.

From 3 May 2023, Go First, which is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings, stopped flying.

India’s aviation regulator, DGCA, had directed the cash-strapped airline to stop bookings till further orders.

In an update on its website, the budget carrier, said that due to operational reasons, “flights until 26th May 2023 are cancelled”.

“A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly… as you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly,” it added.

Meanwhile, a claim management portal ‘gofirstclaims.in/claims’ has been launched for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of Go First.

