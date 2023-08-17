Home

Business

Go First Faces Another Challenge, 150 Employees Likely To Resign Over Non-payment of Salaries: Report

Go First Faces Another Challenge, 150 Employees Likely To Resign Over Non-payment of Salaries: Report

A senior executive of Go First said around 150 employees which includes 30 pilots and 50 cabin crew members are planning to resign in the next two weeks.

Go First is struggling to raise funds since posting its biggest annual loss in fiscal 2022.

New Delhi: Even as the grounded airline Go First is planning to resume its flight operations soon, it faces another challenge to retain its employees as many staff are planning to tender their resignations over non-payment of salaries. A report by Moneycontrol stated that Go First employees have not received salaries for the last three months of May, June and have started to look for jobs in other areas.

Trending Now

150 Employees Include 30 Pilots, 50 Crew Members

A senior executive of Go First said around 150 employees which includes 30 pilots and 50 cabin crew members are planning to resign in the next two weeks, the report stated.

The development comes as the cash-strapped airline is struggling to raise funds since posting its biggest annual loss in fiscal 2022.

Go First’s Struggle Continues

In the meantime, with a moratorium in force on financial obligations and transfer of assets of Go First after the insolvency resolution proceedings, lessors are not able to deregister and take back the aircraft leased to the carrier. They had earlier told the high court that denial of deregistration by the DGCA was “illegitimate”.

The lessors who have approached the high court include Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Limited, EOS Aviation 12 (Ireland) Limited, Pembroke Aircraft Leasing 11 Limited, SMBC Aviation Capital Limited, SFV Aircraft Holdings IRE 9 DAC Ltd, ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland Ltd and DAE SY 22 13 Ireland Designated Activity Company.

On the other hand, the NCLT had on May 10 allowed the voluntary insolvency resolution plea of Go First. The NCLAT had on May 22 upheld the order of the Delhi-based principal bench of NCLT, which had admitted the plea of Go First to initiate voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings, and appointed the IRP to suspend the company’s board.

Go First Cancels Flights Till August 18

On Wednesday, Go First said it is extending its flight cancellation until August 18, 2023, due to ‘operational reasons’. It should be noted that the flights of the budget airline have been grounded since May 3. Earlier, the airline had extended its cancellation until Wednesday, August 16.

In this regard, Go First issued a statement, saying, “We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 18th August 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations.”

However, the airline acknowledges that the flight cancellations could have disrupted passengers’ travel plans and reiterated its commitment to providing all the assistance it could.

“As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience,” the Go First team wrote in the statement.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES