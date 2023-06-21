Home

Go First Flights Cancelled Till June 25 Due To ‘Operational Reasons’

Crisis-hit Go First airline said it hopes to resume flight operations soon the company has filed an application for immediate resolution.

Flight operations of the low-cost airline Go First have been suspended since May 3.

New Delhi: Go First airline has extended the cancellation of flights till June 25 due to ‘operational reasons’. Crisis-hit Go First airline said it hopes to resume flight operations soon the company has filed an application for immediate resolution. The airline is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

“We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till June 25 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations,” Go First said in its statement.

“We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume booking shortly. We thank you for your patience,” the airline stated further.

Flight operations of the low-cost airline Go First have been cancelled since May 3 as the airline is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings. Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it was not processing such requests after a moratorium on financial obligations and transfer of assets of the crisis-hit airline post insolvency resolution proceedings.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on May 22 upheld the insolvency proceedings against Go First in a setback to efforts of its lessors to repossess their aircraft.

Upholding the NCLT’s May 10 order, the appeals tribunal disposed of the lessors’ petition and asked them to file an appeal before the NCLT. The airline had approached the NCLT “due to the ever-increasing number of failing engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney’s International Aero Engines, which has resulted in Go First (airline brand) having to ground 25 aircraft (equivalent to approximately 50 per cent of its Airbus A320neo aircraft fleet) as of May 1, 2023”, according to a report by news agency IANS.

