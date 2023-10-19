Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • Go First Flights Cancelled Till November 30 Due To Operational Reasons

Go First Flights Cancelled Till November 30 Due To Operational Reasons

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 30th November 2023 are cancelled.

Updated: October 19, 2023 6:26 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Go First is struggling to raise funds since posting its biggest annual loss in fiscal 2022.
Go First is struggling to raise funds since posting its biggest annual loss in fiscal 2022.

Go First Flights: Go First on Thursday informed that its flight services will remain cancelled until 30th November 2023 due to operational reasons.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.