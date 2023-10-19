Home

Business

Go First Flights Cancelled Till November 30 Due To Operational Reasons

Go First Flights Cancelled Till November 30 Due To Operational Reasons

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 30th November 2023 are cancelled.

Go First is struggling to raise funds since posting its biggest annual loss in fiscal 2022.

Go First Flights: Go First on Thursday informed that its flight services will remain cancelled until 30th November 2023 due to operational reasons.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES