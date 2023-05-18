Home

Business

Go First Plans to Resume Flight Ops From May 27, Asks Pilots to Join Refresher Course: Report

Go First Plans to Resume Flight Ops From May 27, Asks Pilots to Join Refresher Course: Report

In a statement on May 17, the airline said it has cancelled all its flights till May 26, citing operational reasons. Prior to this, the airlines had cancelled flights till May 19.

Go First said a full refund would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. PHOTO: ANI

New Delhi: Go First, which filed for bankruptcy recently, is reportedly planning to resume flight operations from May 27, sources closely following the development told News18. As part of the preparations, the airline is also organising training sessions for its pilots. The sources stated that the operations may begin with less than 20 aircraft.

Another report in Economic Times cited the company’s memo as saying that it is mandatory to do a refresher training course as the pilots haven’t been flying since May 3.

You may like to read

The report claimed that the airline has been working on a strategy to reopen with 20 planes but a smaller operation.

In a statement on May 17, the airline said it has cancelled all its flights till May 26, citing operational reasons. Prior to this, the airlines had cancelled flights till May 19.

“We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 26th May, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by flight cancellations,” Go First said in a statement.

However, the airline said a full refund would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

“We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can,” it added.

The company has recently filed an application for immediate resolution under insolvency and revival of its operations. “We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience,” the airline added.

The ET report claimed that Go First has prepared a business plan to restart operations with a reduced fleet of 20 aircraft and the airline previously operated 27 aircraft until May 2 and holds significant departure slots at Delhi and Mumbai airports.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.