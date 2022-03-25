New Delhi: According to data revealed by the Economic Survey of Delhi 2021-22, the per capita income of Goa is the highest in the country. It is followed by Sikkim and Delhi. As per the document, Delhi’s per capita income during 2021-22 at current prices has been worked out to Rs 4,01,982 as against Rs 3,44,136 during 2020-21 showing a growth of 16.81 per cent.Also Read - 10.3 Per Cent To 8.5 Per Cent: Fitch Downgrades India's GDP Growth Forecast For 2022-23

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday presented the Outcome Budget for the year 2021-22 in the Legislative Assembly. The Delhi government is the first to introduce the Outcome Budget in which it announces details of various projects and schemes, Sisodia said.

Delhi’s GSDP grew at 17.65 per cent

The advance estimate of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi at current prices during 2021-22 is Rs 9,23,967 crore which recorded a growth of 17.65 per cent over the previous year.

Delhi has maintained its consistent Revenue Surplus Rs 1,450 crore during 2020-2021. However, the survey shows the revenue surplus slightly dropped by .04 per cent as Delhi’s revenue surplus was 0.18 per cent of GSDP during 2020-21 and 0.14 per cent during 2021-22.

Fiscal Deficit up three times

The fiscal deficit also increased three times this year as compared to last year. There is a fiscal deficit of Rs 9,972.96 crore during 2020-21 as compared to the fiscal deficit of Rs 3,227.79 crore in 2019-20 which is 1.27 per cent of GSDP as compared to 0.41.

The GSDP at current prices increased by about 50 per cent in the last six years, i.e., from Rs 6,16,085 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 9,23,967 crore during 2021-22, said the survey.

(With inputs from IANS)