Goa: Which state sells the beer at the lowest price in India? It’s Goa. Well, not anymore. The state government has hiked the excise duty on beer by Rs 10-12 per bulk litre while leaving the excise duty on hard liquor unchanged. The move is likely to impact the liquor business in the state. The alcohol prices in the state are no longer the lowest in the country.

The move comes at a time when the Maharashtra government has clamped down on the transportation of alcohol into the state. Maharashtra has threatened to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act on people who bring liquor from Goa into the state.

Goa has always been known for its cheap liquor rates compared to the other states of India, especially Maharashtra and Karnataka. Tourism in Goa will also be affected due to this hike in liquor prices.

Counters across the state have registered a drop of 30-40% in the sale of foreign liquor as a result.

The excise duty on entry-level beer has now been enhanced to Rs 42 from Rs 30 per bulk litre. In the premium segment, strong beer with more than 5% alcohol content and where the retail price exceeds Rs 160 per bottle, a duty of Rs 60 per bulk litre has been imposed, as against Rs 50 per bulk litre earlier.