New Delhi: Budget airline GoAir on Sunday said that it will start operations in seven new international routes, including new destinations like Kuwait, Dubai, and Bangkok, starting July 19, 2019.

The airline said in a statement that it would start flying to Abu Dhabi and Bangkok from both Mumbai and Delhi, to Muscat from Mumbai, and to Dubai and Kuwait from Kannur in Kerala, subject to final approvals.

“Out of the seven new international routes, Bangkok, Dubai, and Kuwait are new markets for GoAir, whereas the other routes are already on GoAir’s network albeit from different cities in India,” the statement said.

Commenting on the development, Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: “I am very pleased to announce these planned launches which will strengthen GoAir’s presence in the Middle East and South East Asian countries. The network expansion is in sync with our vision to expand our footprint in strategic markets and to grow our business profitably.”