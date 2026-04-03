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Shares of THIS company in focus on update from Chhattisgarh Environment Protection Board, details here

Shares of THIS company in focus on update from Chhattisgarh Environment Protection Board, details here

The plant has been installed at the company's integrated steel plant in Silatara Industrial Area, Raipur, where waste heat from the flue gas generated from the pellet plant and ferro alloy unit will be utilised.

This NBFC stock in focus amid sharp decline in stock market

Iron and steel products manufacturer Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd. made significant progress in its latest exchange filing on Thursday, putting its stock on investors’ radar on Monday, April 6. The stock market is closed today due to Good Friday.

The company had informed in its latest exchange filing that on April 2, 2026, the company has received permission from the Chhattisgarh Environment Protection Board to operate a 6.91 MW waste heat recovery based power plant.

The plant has been installed at the company’s integrated steel plant in Silatara Industrial Area, Raipur, where waste heat from the flue gas generated from the pellet plant and ferro alloy unit will be utilised.

The company said that the trial run of this plant has started from April 2, 2026 and its commercial operation is expected to start by the end of April 2026.

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The company’s stock closed at Rs 277.10 on BSE last Thursday, down 0.38% or Rs 1.05.

Recently, the company had informed in its filing that it has achieved the highest ever level in the production of iron ore mining and value-added steel products in the financial year 2025-26. Iron ore mining stood at 27.49 lakh tonnes in FY26 as compared to 23.42 in the previous financial year. Iron ore pellets increased from 24.49 to 28.56 lakh tonnes, sponge iron (DRI) increased from 5.94 to 6.50 lakh tonnes and steel billets decreased from 4.88 to 4.77 lakh tonnes.

Additionally, production of wire rods increased from 2.24 lakh to 2.31 lakh tonnes, and HB wire production increased from 1 lakh to 1.01 lakh tonnes. Power generation also increased to 865.8 million units (kWh), compared to 834.5 million units last year.

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