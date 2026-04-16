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Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it increases investment in subsidiarys energy unit, check details here

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it increases investment in subsidiary’s energy unit, check details here

At the time of writing the report, the stock was trading at Rs 308.10, up 1.55% or Rs 4.70 on the BSE and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 308, up 1.53% or Rs 4.65.

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The stock market is seeing a slight uptick on Thursday. Meanwhile, investors are eyeing Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd., a company that manufactures iron and steel products. In its latest exchange filing after market hours on Wednesday, the company announced that it has increased its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Godawari New Energy Private Limited (GNEPL).

GNEPL issued 50 million equity shares worth ₹50 crore each on a rights basis on April 15, 2026, which were allotted to GPIL. This increased GPIL’s total stake to ₹350 crore (350 million shares), representing 100% of GNEPL’s paid-up capital. This investment is being made to establish a 20 GWh battery energy storage plant and to fund capex and working capital requirements.

At the time of writing the report, the stock was trading at Rs 308.10, up 1.55% or Rs 4.70 on the BSE and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 308, up 1.53% or Rs 4.65.

Recently, the company had informed in its filing that it has achieved the highest ever level in the production of iron ore mining and value-added steel products in the financial year 2025-26. Iron ore mining stood at 27.49 lakh tonnes in FY26 as compared to 23.42 in the previous financial year. Iron ore pellets increased from 24.49 to 28.56 lakh tonnes, sponge iron (DRI) increased from 5.94 to 6.50 lakh tonnes and steel billets decreased from 4.88 to 4.77 lakh tonnes.

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Additionally, production of wire rods increased from 2.24 lakh to 2.31 lakh tonnes, and HB wire production increased from 1 lakh to 1.01 lakh tonnes. Power generation also increased to 865.8 million units (kWh), compared to 834.5 million units last year.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Thursday as renewed optimism surrounding the progress in restarting US–Iran negotiations has helped ease immediate geopolitical concerns and driven crude oil prices lower.

A positive trend in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the markets’ optimism.

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