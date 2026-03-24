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Stock Market News: THIS company in focus after it shares update on merger process with its subsidiary | Check details here

Stock Market News: THIS company in focus after it shares update on merger process with its subsidiary | Check details here

At the time of writing the report, the stock was trading at Rs 252.35, up 0.24% or Rs 0.60 on the BSE and at Rs 252.50, up 0.26% or Rs 0.65 on the NSE.

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Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd has given important information to the investors in its latest exchange filing after the market closed on Monday, after which the company’s stock is trading in the green today. The company stated in its filing that the merger process with its subsidiary, Godavari Energy Limited (GEL), is now complete. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Cuttack Bench, issued an order on March 12, 2026, approving the scheme, a certified copy of which has been received by the company and submitted to the Registrar of Companies on March 23, 2026.

The company stated that the merger became effective on March 23, 2026, meaning GEL is now fully integrated into the company. However, the planned date for this scheme was April 1, 2025.

At the time of writing the report, the stock was trading at Rs 252.35, up 0.24% or Rs 0.60 on the BSE and at Rs 252.50, up 0.26% or Rs 0.65 on the NSE.

Godavari Power & Ispat Limited (GPIL) is one of the leading companies in India’s secondary steel manufacturing sector. According to information on the company’s website, it has built its reputation on strength, innovation, and sustainable growth.

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From iron ore mining to high-quality steel production, GPIL’s entire vertically integrated operations demonstrate its efficiency. The company stated that its focus remains on sustainable development. Furthermore, it is continuously striving to align its processes with emerging global standards to ensure responsible and robust growth in the future.

Earlier, the company said that it had approved a proposal to set up an OPVC pipe at an investment of Rs 125 crore.

The board also approved a proposal to acquire up to 60 per cent equity stake in RG Pigments Private Limited (RGP) for a consideration of Rs 56.

75 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. RGP is engaged in the business of recycling non-ferrous metals industrial waste, it said.

The cost for the OPVC project will be Rs 125 crore, including working capital margin, the company said.

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