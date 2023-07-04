From Tiny Shed to Multinational Empire: Read The Success Story of Godrej Company by Ardeshir Godrej

Home

The protagonist of this tale is a lawyer whose beliefs were completely congruent with those of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and later founded the Godrej group.

When Ardeshir was roughly three years old, his father, Burjorji Gootherajee, changed the family name to Godrej and that's how the name 'Godrej' came. (Image: India.com)

New Delhi: Godrej, a brand name that has become synonymous with almirahs in India and abroad has a very interesting story behind it. The brand was started much before India’s independence and got the support of greats of India like Annie Besant and RN Tagore. Because of how well-liked they were, even the queen of England used one of his inventions in 1921 while on a visit to India.

This is the story of a man who used to make better locks than those imported from England in British colonial times, and that too from a tiny shed. On May 7, 1897, Ardeshir Godrej started the work of the Godrej group in a shed after he left his first passion, law. He had found that foreign-made locks had an integrated spring that frequently broke down, making his locks more affordable than those imported from England. After this, his locks became more marketable and saleable, and the rest is history, as we know, as per Better India.

Ardeshir married to Bachubai (Bachubai), who had turned eighteen, in 1890. Bachubai and Ardeshir’s second cousin made the decision to ascend to the Rajabai Tower’s viewing platform on April 25, 1891, which is 85 metres high. One or two miscreants approached them at the summit. Legend has it that the two women leaped rather than accede to their demands. They both passed away.

Working As Assistant in Chemist shop

He began working as an assistant in a chemist shop after arriving home in India. He became interested in creating surgical equipment as a result. He was motivated to succeed even if this didn’t work out and ended up becoming his first business. Later, a Parsi businessman named Merwanji Cama gave him a loan so he could launch a new lock-making company.

A Lawyer Who Believed In Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi

The protagonist of this tale is a lawyer whose beliefs were completely congruent with those of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Despite his commitment to the truth, he had to eventually leave advocacy to fulfil his needs. He went under the name Ardeshir Godrej and started a new life in 1894 after bidding the law farewell and going to India, a LinkedIn newsletter by Stockpro says.

Story Behind the Name ‘Godrej’

Ardeshir was a Parsi-Zoroastrian who was born in Bombay (now known as Mumbai) in 1868. He was the oldest of six children. When Ardeshir was roughly three years old, his father, Burjorji Gootherajee, changed the family name to Godrej and that’s how the name ‘Godrej’ came.

“Fresh from law school, he (Ardeshir) was given a brief in 1894 by a firm of Bombay Solicitors to go to Zanzibar to argue a case for their client. The case was going well until Ardeshir discovered that he would need to lie or, more charitably, manipulate the truth to present his client’s case. He refused to do this, and no amount of persuasion by the solicitors or the client could convince him to change his principled stance,” the report quotes ‘Peter Church’s book Profiles in Enterprise: Inspiring Stories of Indian Business Leaders’ as saying about the inspiring journey of Ardeshir Godrej.

Godrej: All You Need to Know

Ardeshir Godrej and Pirojsha Burjorji Godrej established the business in 1897 years before India gained its freedom. Today, around 1.1 billion individuals are employed in Godrej’s operations across a range of industries. Due to the fact that a large number of India’s space programmes are currently fueled by the company’s engines, its geographic influence really extends beyond Earth, as per Startup Talky.

