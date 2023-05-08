Home

Business

Go First Row: DGCA Directs Airline To Stop Selling Tickets With Immediate Effect

Go First Row: DGCA Directs Airline To Stop Selling Tickets With Immediate Effect

Regulator to decide on Go First's licence, asks airline to answer key questions

DGCA Directs Go First To Stop Selling Tickets With Immediate Effect

In view of the sudden cancellation of flights and initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process under IBC by Go Airlines (India) Limited (Go First), DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Go First under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for their failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.