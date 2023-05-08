DGCA Directs Go First To Stop Selling Tickets With Immediate Effect

Go First Row: DGCA Directs Airline To Stop Selling Tickets With Immediate Effect
Regulator to decide on Go First's licence, asks airline to answer key questions
In view of the sudden cancellation of flights and initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process under IBC by Go Airlines (India) Limited (Go First), DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Go First under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for their failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)
