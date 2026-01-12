Home

Business

Gold and Silver at all-time high; Check the latest prices here

Gold and Silver at all-time high; Check the latest prices here

On December 31, 2024, one kilogram of silver was priced at Rs 86,017, which rose to Rs 2,30,420 per kilogram on the last day of 2025.

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices are at all-time highs today, January 12. According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold has increased by Rs 2,883 to Rs 1,40,005. Yesterday it was at Rs 1,37,122/10g.

Meanwhile, the price of one kilogram of silver has increased by Rs 14,475 to Rs 2,57,283. Yesterday its price was Rs 2,42,808 per kg.

Different rates in different cities

IBJA’s gold prices do not include 3% GST, making charges, and the jeweller’s margin. Therefore, the rates in different cities are different. These rates are used by the RBI to determine the rates for Sovereign Gold Bonds. Many banks use it to determine gold loan rates.

In 2025, gold became 75% and silver 167% more expensive

Last year, i.e., in 2025, the price of gold increased by Rs 57,033 (75%). On December 31, 2024, 10 grams of 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 76,162, which increased to Rs 1,33,195 by December 31, 2025.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The price of silver also increased by Rs 1,44,403 (167%) during this period. On December 31, 2024, one kilogram of silver was priced at Rs 86,017, which rose to Rs 2,30,420 per kilogram on the last day of 2025.

Reasons behind rise in gold prices

Weak dollar: The reduction in US interest rates weakened the dollar and lowered the holding cost of gold, leading to increased buying.

Geopolitical factors: Due to the Russia-Ukraine war and increasing global tensions, investors are buying gold, considering it the safest investment.

Central Banks: Countries like China are accumulating gold in their central banks, buying more than 900 tons throughout the year, which is driving up prices.

Reasons behind rise in silver prices

Industrial demand: With heavy use in solar, electronics, and EVs, silver is no longer just for jewellery; it has become an essential raw material.

Trump’s tariff fears: US companies are accumulating large stocks of silver, and the shortage in global supply has driven up prices.

Manufacturers in a rush: Fearing production disruptions, everyone is buying in advance, which is why the upward trend will continue in the coming months.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.