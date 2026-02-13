Home

Gold and silver go down in two days, here’s how they are performing

Gold's price has fallen by Rs 24,000 in two days.

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices fell for the second consecutive day today, February 13th. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA), the price of one kilogram of silver fell by Rs 17,188 to Rs 2,41,945. Earlier on Thursday, it was Rs 2,59,133 per kg. Its price has fallen by Rs 24,000 in two days. On February 11th, silver was Rs 2,66,449 per kg.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 2,899 to Rs 1,52,751 today. Earlier on Thursday, it was Rs 1,55,650 per 10 grams. On January 29th, gold reached an all-time high of Rs 1,76,121 and silver Rs 3,85,933 in the bullion market.

How much has gold gained?

So far this year, the price of gold has increased by Rs 22,455. On December 31, 2025, 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,33,195, which has now risen to Rs 1,52,751. Silver has also gained Rs 28,713. On December 31, 2025, the price of one kilogram of silver was Rs 2,30,420, which has now reached Rs 2,41,945 per kilogram.

Gold in 2025

Gold became 75% more expensive in 2025, and silver became 167% more expensive. Gold prices increased by Rs 57,000 (75%) in 2025. On December 31, 2024, 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 76,162, which rose to ₹1,33,195 on December 31, 2025.

Silver prices increased by Rs 1.44 lakh (167%) during this period. One kilogram of silver was priced at Rs 86,017 on December 31, 2024, which rose to Rs 2,30,420 per kilogram on the last day of the year.

