Gold Rate Today, 5th July 2022: Today, i.e. on July 5, there has been a rise in the prices of gold and silver. According to the website of India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), gold has become costlier by Rs 193 to Rs 52,411 in the bullion market. On the other hand, if we talk about the futures market, gold is trading at Rs 52,199 with an increase of Rs 77 on MCX at 1 pm.Also Read - Hub of Talent: After Infosys, TCS Plans to Set Up Base in These Non-Metro Cities. Deets Inside

Gold price by carat

Carat Price (Rs/10 gram) Also Read - SBI Customers Alert! Use WhatsApp For Banking Services Soon; Details Here

24 52,411 Also Read - Import Duty On Gold: How To Save Money On New Gold Jewellery As Yellow Metal Gets Costly?

23 52,201

22 48,008

18 39308

Talking about silver, it has become costlier by Rs 538 to Rs 58,661 per kg in the bullion market. At 1 pm on MCX, it is trading at Rs 58,712 with an increase of Rs 224.

Sensex rises 300 points, Nifty crosses 15900; Reliance- SBI Top Gainers

Today there is an increase in the Indian stock market. If the Sensex is up by about 300 points, then the Nifty has gone beyond 15900. All-round buying is being seen in today’s business. Bank and financial indices are seeing gains of more than 0.50% on the Nifty.

On the other hand, auto and IT indices are also looking strong. Other indices including Metal, Pharma, FMCG and Realty are also trading in the green. At present, Sensex is up by 292 points and is trading at the level of 53,527. Nifty is trading 86 points higher at the 15,922 level. Today’s top gainers include Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, NTPC, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, SBIN and TCS.