Gold Bond Scheme May 2021: The first tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 or the first series of gold bonds this fiscal year is now open for subscription. The issue was opened this morning and will close on May 21. The finance ministry announced that gold bonds will be issued in six tranches from May 2021 to September 2021. The issue price for gold bond has been fixed at ₹4,777 per gram while investors applying and making payment online will get a discount of ₹50 per gram. Also Read - Union Budget 2016: No capital gains tax on redemption of gold bonds

Why should one invest in gold bonds?

Experts believe that buying gold bonds is a more effective way to invest in gold, rather than buying physical gold, if a buyer holds on till maturity. Gold funds (ETFs) are more liquid compared to sovereign gold bonds which offer an annual interest rate of 2.50 per cent.

Those investing in gold bonds also do not have to worry about the storage if held in Demat form.

Investors of gold bonds also have the exclusive benefit of no additional GST, unlike in physical gold. As a result, capital gains at maturity, if any, is completely tax-free.

All you need to know about the government-run Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22: