New Delhi: The Sovereign Gold Bonds have been opened for subscription. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 4,777 per gram. The settlement date is on May 25. Are you seeking to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds? Here are things you should know before perking your hard-earned money.

The central government after consulting the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of Rs 50 per gram from the issue price for investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. Such investors the issue price of the Gold Bond is Rs 4,727 per gram of gold.

One will get assured returns of 2.50 per cent per annum payable half-yearly on Sovereign Gold Bonds.

Sovereign Gold Bonds are generally safe and there is no storage hassle like physical gold.

Sovereign Gold Bonds has liquidity facility and it is tradable on exchanges.

Sovereign Gold Bonds do not have have any Goods and Services Tax (GST) and making charges unlike in physical gold.

Sovereign Gold Bonds can be used as collateral for loans.

Sovereign Gold Bonds have no capital gains tax on redemption.

Here’s a golden opportunity!

6 golden reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds.

SBI customers can invest in these bonds on https://t.co/YMhpMwjHKp under e-services.

Know more: https://t.co/H4BpchASeA#Gold #GoldBond #SGBWithSBI pic.twitter.com/47HiRKNHWH — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 17, 2021

State Bank of India (SBI) customers can invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds through online SBI portal under e-services for details. SBI customers can also call 1800 11 2211 to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds.