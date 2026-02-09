Gold, Silver Price Cut: Is this the right time to buy Gold and Silver as rates fall by 40 percent? Experts advise to...

Home

New Delhi: The prices of gold and silver have witnessed volatility and are still well below their record highs. The MCX gold is trading about 23 percent lower than its record level of Rs 1,93,096 recorded on January 29. MCX silver prices, on the other hand, are down 40 percent from their all-time high of Rs 420,048 per kilogram. Amid global uncertainty and supported by short covering, the MCX Gold April futures rose over 2 percent to Rs 1,55,374 per 10 grams.

MCX Silver March futures rose nearly 3 percent to Rs 2,50,300 per kilogram. In the international market, spot gold jumped 3.9 percent to $4,954.92 per ounce, recovering losses incurred during the Asian trading session after a 3.9% fall on Thursday.

Spot silver surged 8.6 percent to USD 77.33 per ounce after slipping below USD 65 in the early hours of the day.

The main reason behind the rise in gold and silver prices was a sharp 0.20 percent decline in the US Dollar Index

In addition, expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve supported gold prices.

A report by the University of Michigan showed that one-year inflation expectations fell to 3.5%, the lowest level since January 2025.

On the geopolitical front, talks between the US and Iran began on a positive note, although there was little clarity on the timeline or direction of the next round of negotiations.

Enrich Money CEO R. Ponmudi told Mint, “Profit booking, a strong US dollar, and rising real yields triggered the decline. However, in the long term, fundamental factors remain supportive. These include continued buying by central banks, limited mine supply, strong industrial demand (especially for silver), and ongoing geopolitical and currency diversification trends.”

Is this the right time to invest in gold and silver?

As per Ponmudi, after last week’s sharp sell-off, the precious metals are likely to stabilize. He further added that the medium- to long-term bullish structure remains firmly intact. The recent correction has helped unwind the excess leverage that had built up during the January rally.

From a technical perspective, he said MCX gold is stabilizing after a correction from the Rs 1,78,000–Rs 1,80,000 zone. Ponmudi noted, “Strong demand is emerging near ₹1,50,000–₹1,55,000.”

On the outlook for silver, Ponmudi explained that MCX silver has corrected into the Rs 230,000–Rs 235,000 support zone, which is historically associated with strong physical and industrial buying. He said, “Current price action suggests absorption rather than aggressive distribution. A decisive breakout above ₹2,60,000 could act as a trigger for a fresh uptrend toward ₹2,75,000–₹2,90,000+.”

