Gold, Silver, Copper Prices Today, February 8 BIG Update: MCX Gold rises Rs 2,890 to Rs 1.56 Lakh/10g, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, Jaipur, Bengaluru

In February, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 15,235 per 1 gram

Gold, Silver, Copper Prices Today, February 8

New Delhi: In a major development, gold prices in India witnessed a powerful rally on Saturday, making a strong comeback from the previous two days of declines. The price of Gold saw one of its most significant single-day rises in recent weeks, indicating renewed investor confidence and a substantial turnaround in market sentiment.

In February, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 15,235 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 13,965 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in Delhi (As per reports)

The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,675 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,370 per gram

Gold prices in Mumbai

The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,660 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,355 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata

The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,660 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,355 per gram

Gold prices in Chennai

The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,731 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,410 per gram

Silver Prices on February 8, 2026:

On February, the price of silver is trading at approximately Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,84,000 per kilogram.

Silver price in Delhi today

The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2850 per 10 grams

Silver price in Mumbai today

The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2850 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today

The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2850 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Chennai today

The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2850 per 10 grams

