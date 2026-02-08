By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Gold, Silver, Copper Prices Today, February 8 BIG Update: MCX Gold rises Rs 2,890 to Rs 1.56 Lakh/10g, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, Jaipur, Bengaluru
New Delhi: In a major development, gold prices in India witnessed a powerful rally on Saturday, making a strong comeback from the previous two days of declines. The price of Gold saw one of its most significant single-day rises in recent weeks, indicating renewed investor confidence and a substantial turnaround in market sentiment.
In February, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 15,235 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 13,965 per 1 gram.
Gold prices in Delhi (As per reports)
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,675 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,370 per gram
Gold prices in Mumbai
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,660 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,355 per gram
Gold prices in Kolkata
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,660 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,355 per gram
Gold prices in Chennai
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,731 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,410 per gram
Silver Prices on February 8, 2026:
On February, the price of silver is trading at approximately Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,84,000 per kilogram.
Silver price in Delhi today
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2850 per 10 grams
Silver price in Mumbai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2850 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Kolkata today
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2850 per 10 grams.
Silver price in Chennai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2850 per 10 grams
