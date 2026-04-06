Home

Business

Gold Rate Today: Gold drops by Rs 1,382 as markets open, silver also sees a decline, Check prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai

live

Gold Rate Today: Gold drops by Rs 1,382 as markets open, silver also sees a decline, Check prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai

Despite a recent 14 percent correction from earlier 2026 highs, prices are being pushed by central bank buying and global geopolitical uncertainties. In India, domestic 24K gold has crossed the ₹1.50 lakh per 10 grams mark, holding steady at approximately Rs 1.51 lakh.

Gold drops by Rs 1,382 as markets open, silver also sees a decline

Gold Price Today Live: Gold prices in Indian markets witnessed a steady start after the weekend. According to the reports, the international spot gold is trading near USD 4,676.64 per ounce, down about 2.30 percent from the previous close. Despite a recent 14 percent correction from earlier 2026 highs, prices are being pushed by central bank buying and global geopolitical uncertainties. In India, domestic 24K gold has crossed the ₹1.50 lakh per 10 grams mark, holding steady at approximately ₹1.51 lakh. The 24K Gold (99.9% Pure) opened at Rs 15,093 per gram | Rs 1,50,930 per 10 grams. 22K Gold (91.6 percent Standard): Rs 13,835 per gram | Rs 1,38,350 per 10 grams and 18K Gold (75 percent Purity): Rs 11,320 per gram | Rs 1,13,200 per 10 grams. It is important to note that with the correction in place, some investors are looking at Gold ETFs or Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) to avoid the high making charges of physical jewellery.

City-wise Gold Rates (per 10 grams)

Delhi

24K Gold: ₹1,51,070

22K Gold: ₹1,38,490

18K Gold: ₹1,13,340

Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹1,50,930

22K Gold: ₹1,38,350

18K Gold: ₹1,13,200

Chennai

24K Gold: ₹1,52,180

22K Gold: ₹1,39,500

18K Gold: ₹1,16,350

Bangalore

24K Gold: ₹1,50,930

22K Gold: ₹1,38,350

18K Gold: ₹1,13,200

Hyderabad

24K Gold: ₹1,50,930

22K Gold: ₹1,38,350

18K Gold: ₹1,13,200

Kolkata

24K Gold: ₹1,50,930

22K Gold: ₹1,38,350

18K Gold: ₹1,13,200

Pune

24K Gold: ₹1,50,930

22K Gold: ₹1,38,350

18K Gold: ₹1,13,200

Ahmedabad

24K Gold: ₹1,50,980

22K Gold: ₹1,38,400

18K Gold: ₹1,13,250

Jaipur

24K Gold: ₹1,51,080

22K Gold: ₹1,38,500

18K Gold: ₹1,13,350

Lucknow

24K Gold: ₹1,51,080

22K Gold: ₹1,38,500

18K Gold: ₹1,13,350

Gold Rate Today Live:

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.