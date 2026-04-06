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Gold Rate Today: Gold drops by Rs 1,382 as markets open, silver also sees a decline, Check prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai

Despite a recent 14 percent correction from earlier 2026 highs, prices are being pushed by central bank buying and global geopolitical uncertainties. In India, domestic 24K gold has crossed the ₹1.50 lakh per 10 grams mark, holding steady at approximately Rs 1.51 lakh.

Published date india.com Updated: April 6, 2026 2:32 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Gold Rate Today: Gold drops by Rs 1,382 as markets open, silver also sees a decline, Check prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai
Gold drops by Rs 1,382 as markets open, silver also sees a decline

Gold Price Today Live: Gold prices in Indian markets witnessed a steady start after the weekend. According to the reports, the international spot gold is trading near USD 4,676.64 per ounce, down about 2.30 percent from the previous close. Despite a recent 14 percent correction from earlier 2026 highs, prices are being pushed by central bank buying and global geopolitical uncertainties. In India, domestic 24K gold has crossed the ₹1.50 lakh per 10 grams mark, holding steady at approximately ₹1.51 lakh. The 24K Gold (99.9% Pure) opened at Rs 15,093 per gram | Rs 1,50,930 per 10 grams. 22K Gold (91.6 percent Standard): Rs 13,835 per gram | Rs 1,38,350 per 10 grams and 18K Gold (75 percent Purity): Rs 11,320 per gram | Rs 1,13,200 per 10 grams. It is important to note that with the correction in place, some investors are looking at Gold ETFs or Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) to avoid the high making charges of physical jewellery.

City-wise Gold Rates (per 10 grams)

Delhi

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,51,070
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,38,490
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,13,340

Mumbai

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,50,930
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,38,350
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,13,200

Chennai

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,52,180
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,39,500
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,16,350

Bangalore

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,50,930
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,38,350
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,13,200

Hyderabad

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,50,930
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,38,350
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,13,200

Kolkata

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,50,930
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,38,350
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,13,200

Pune

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,50,930
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,38,350
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,13,200

Ahmedabad

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,50,980
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,38,400
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,13,250

Jaipur

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,51,080
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,38,500
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,13,350

Lucknow

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,51,080
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,38,500
  • 18K Gold: ₹1,13,350

Gold Rate Today Live:

Live Updates

  • Apr 6, 2026 12:40 PM IST

    Gold Rate Today Live: The domestic futures gold price on MCX traded 0.01 percent lower at Rs 1,49,671 per 10 grams of 24-karat purity, and silver edged 0.05 percent lower at Rs 2,32,369 per kilogram (10:22 IST).

  • Apr 6, 2026 12:19 PM IST

    Gold Rate Today Live: The United Arab Emirates is advocating for military intervention to restore access to the Strait of Hormuz and is actively lobbying for a UN Security Council resolution to legitimise such action.

  • Apr 6, 2026 11:46 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today Live: The domestic futures gold price on MCX traded 0.01 percent lower at Rs 1,49,663 per 10 grams of 24-karat purity, and silver edged 0.29 percent lower to Rs 2,31,831 per kilogram (11:20 IST).

  • Apr 6, 2026 10:56 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today Live: Silver prices have also declined. On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), silver for May 5 delivery had closed in the previous session at ₹2,32,495 per kilogram and opened today at ₹2,30,716. In early trading, it fell by ₹2,844 to ₹2,29,651.

  • Apr 6, 2026 10:35 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today Live: On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), gold for June 5 delivery had closed in the previous session at ₹1,49,690 per 10 grams. Today, it opened at ₹1,48,847. During early trading, it fell by ₹1,382 to ₹1,48,298. At 9:15 a.m., it was trading at ₹1,48,570, down by ₹1,110.

  • Apr 6, 2026 8:14 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today Live: On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), gold futures prices (as of Friday’s close) slipped by 0.02%, or ₹30, to close at ₹1,49,650 per 10 grams. Silver saw a sharper decline, falling by 4.48%, or ₹10,901, to close at ₹2,32,600 per kilogram.

  • Apr 6, 2026 8:12 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today Live: International spot gold at $4,676/oz, down 2.30%. Domestic 24K gold holds at ₹1.51 lakh/10g in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai. Get city-wise 24K, 22K & 18K gold rates.

  • Apr 6, 2026 8:03 AM IST

    Domestic Gold Prices (India) – 6 April 2026

    24K Gold (99.9% Pure): ₹15,093 per gram | ₹1,50,930 per 10 grams

    22K Gold (91.6% Standard): ₹13,835 per gram | ₹1,38,350 per 10 grams

    18K Gold (75% Purity): ₹11,320 per gram | ₹1,13,200 per 10 grams

  • Apr 6, 2026 7:43 AM IST

    Gold (GCW00) Price Chart

    Open: USD 4,675.00 | High: USD 4,699.30 | Low: USD 4,631.00

    Previous Close: USD 4,679.70 | Volume: 10,414 | Open Interest: 264,286

  • Apr 6, 2026 7:28 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today Live: International Gold Rates Today

    Spot Gold: USD 4,676.64 per ounce | USD 150.35 per gram

    Daily Change: Down approximately 2.30 percent from the previous close

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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