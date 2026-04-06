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Gold Rate Today: Gold drops by Rs 1,382 as markets open, silver also sees a decline, Check prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai
Despite a recent 14 percent correction from earlier 2026 highs, prices are being pushed by central bank buying and global geopolitical uncertainties. In India, domestic 24K gold has crossed the ₹1.50 lakh per 10 grams mark, holding steady at approximately Rs 1.51 lakh.
Gold Price Today Live: Gold prices in Indian markets witnessed a steady start after the weekend. According to the reports, the international spot gold is trading near USD 4,676.64 per ounce, down about 2.30 percent from the previous close. Despite a recent 14 percent correction from earlier 2026 highs, prices are being pushed by central bank buying and global geopolitical uncertainties. In India, domestic 24K gold has crossed the ₹1.50 lakh per 10 grams mark, holding steady at approximately ₹1.51 lakh. The 24K Gold (99.9% Pure) opened at Rs 15,093 per gram | Rs 1,50,930 per 10 grams. 22K Gold (91.6 percent Standard): Rs 13,835 per gram | Rs 1,38,350 per 10 grams and 18K Gold (75 percent Purity): Rs 11,320 per gram | Rs 1,13,200 per 10 grams. It is important to note that with the correction in place, some investors are looking at Gold ETFs or Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) to avoid the high making charges of physical jewellery.
City-wise Gold Rates (per 10 grams)
Delhi
- 24K Gold: ₹1,51,070
- 22K Gold: ₹1,38,490
- 18K Gold: ₹1,13,340
Mumbai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,50,930
- 22K Gold: ₹1,38,350
- 18K Gold: ₹1,13,200
Chennai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,52,180
- 22K Gold: ₹1,39,500
- 18K Gold: ₹1,16,350
Bangalore
- 24K Gold: ₹1,50,930
- 22K Gold: ₹1,38,350
- 18K Gold: ₹1,13,200
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,50,930
- 22K Gold: ₹1,38,350
- 18K Gold: ₹1,13,200
Kolkata
- 24K Gold: ₹1,50,930
- 22K Gold: ₹1,38,350
- 18K Gold: ₹1,13,200
Pune
- 24K Gold: ₹1,50,930
- 22K Gold: ₹1,38,350
- 18K Gold: ₹1,13,200
Ahmedabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,50,980
- 22K Gold: ₹1,38,400
- 18K Gold: ₹1,13,250
Jaipur
- 24K Gold: ₹1,51,080
- 22K Gold: ₹1,38,500
- 18K Gold: ₹1,13,350
Lucknow
- 24K Gold: ₹1,51,080
- 22K Gold: ₹1,38,500
- 18K Gold: ₹1,13,350
Gold Rate Today Live:
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