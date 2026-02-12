Home

Gold, Silver, Copper Rates today, February 12: 24-Carat, 22-Carat, and 18-Carat Rates Across Cities here, Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 600, or 0.4 percent, to Rs 1,61,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), compared to the previous closing price of Rs 1,60,700 per 10 grams.

Gold Price Today: The gold prices in India continue to fluctuate. As per the All India Sarafa Association, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi has spiked to Rs 1,61,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), compared to the previous closing price of Rs 1,60,700 per 10 grams. Gold futures climbed to ₹1,58,650 per 10 grams, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). On January 29, gold had touched an all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams. In the global market, spot gold rose to USD 5,078.72 per ounce.

Meanwhile, as per Goodreturns, the price of 24-carat gold increased to Rs 1,59,760 per 10 grams. On January 29, gold had hit a record high of Rs 1,79,010 per 10 grams. According to data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), gold was priced at ₹1,57,322 per 10 grams as of Thursday morning.

According to IBJA, today’s gold prices are as follows:

Purity According to Carat Morning Rate Afternoon Rate Evening Rate 24 Carat Rs 157322 per 10 Gram 23 Carat Rs 156692 per 10 Gram 22 Carat Rs 144107 per 10 Gram 18 Carat Rs 117992 per 10 Gram 14 Carat Rs 92033 per 10 Gram

Here Are the Rates for 24 Carat, 22 Carat, and 18 Carat Gold | City-Wise Gold Price (Per 10 Grams)

City 24 Carat Gold (10 grams) 22 Carat Gold (10 Grams 18 Carat Gold (10 grams) Delhi ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860 Mumbai ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710 Kolkata ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710 Chennai ₹161360 ₹147910 ₹127010 Patna ₹159660 ₹146360 ₹119760 Lucknow ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860 Meerut ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860 Kanpur ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860 Ayodhya ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860 Ghaziabad ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860 Noida ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860 Gurugram ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860 Chandigarh ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860 Jaipur ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860 Ahmedabad ₹159660 ₹146360 ₹119760 Pune ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710 Ludhiana ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860 Guwahati ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710 Jalgaon ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710 Indore ₹159660 ₹146360 ₹119760 Surat ₹159660 ₹146360 ₹119760 Nagpur ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710 Nasik ₹159640 ₹146340 ₹119740 Bengaluru ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710 Vadodara ₹159660 ₹146360 ₹119760 Bhubaneshwar ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710 Cuttack ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710 Kerala ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710 Raipur ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710 Hyderabad ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710

As per the All India Sarafa Association, gold prices in Delhi have climbed to Rs 1.61 lakh per 10 grams. The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 600, or 0.4 percent, to Rs 1,61,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), compared to the previous closing price of Rs 1,60,700 per 10 grams.

