Gold, Silver, Copper Rates today, February 12: 24-Carat, 22-Carat, and 18-Carat Rates Across Cities here, Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 600, or 0.4 percent, to Rs 1,61,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), compared to the previous closing price of Rs 1,60,700 per 10 grams. 

Published date india.com Updated: February 12, 2026 7:56 AM IST
By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta
Gold Price Today: The gold prices in India continue to fluctuate. As per the All India Sarafa Association, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi has spiked to Rs 1,61,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), compared to the previous closing price of Rs 1,60,700 per 10 grams. Gold futures climbed to ₹1,58,650 per 10 grams, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). On January 29, gold had touched an all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams. In the global market, spot gold rose to USD 5,078.72 per ounce.

Meanwhile, as per Goodreturns, the price of 24-carat gold increased to Rs 1,59,760 per 10 grams. On January 29, gold had hit a record high of Rs 1,79,010 per 10 grams. According to data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), gold was priced at ₹1,57,322 per 10 grams as of Thursday morning.

According to IBJA, today’s gold prices are as follows:

Purity According to Carat Morning Rate Afternoon Rate Evening Rate
24 Carat
Rs 157322 per 10 Gram
23 Carat
Rs 156692 per 10 Gram
22 Carat
Rs 144107 per 10 Gram
 18 Carat
Rs 117992 per 10 Gram
14 Carat
Rs 92033 per 10 Gram

Here Are the Rates for 24 Carat, 22 Carat, and 18 Carat Gold | City-Wise Gold Price (Per 10 Grams)

City 24 Carat Gold (10 grams) 22 Carat Gold (10 Grams
18 Carat Gold (10 grams)
Delhi ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860
Mumbai ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710
Kolkata ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710
Chennai ₹161360 ₹147910 ₹127010
Patna ₹159660 ₹146360 ₹119760
Lucknow ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860
Meerut ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860
Kanpur ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860
Ayodhya ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860
Ghaziabad ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860
Noida ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860
Gurugram ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860
Chandigarh ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860
Jaipur ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860
Ahmedabad ₹159660 ₹146360 ₹119760
Pune ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710
Ludhiana ₹159760 ₹146460 ₹119860
Guwahati ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710
Jalgaon ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710
Indore ₹159660 ₹146360 ₹119760
Surat ₹159660 ₹146360 ₹119760
Nagpur ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710
Nasik ₹159640 ₹146340 ₹119740
Bengaluru ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710
Vadodara ₹159660 ₹146360 ₹119760
Bhubaneshwar ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710
Cuttack ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710
Kerala ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710
Raipur ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710
Hyderabad ₹159610 ₹146310 ₹119710

As per the All India Sarafa Association, gold prices in Delhi have climbed to Rs 1.61 lakh per 10 grams. The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 600, or 0.4 percent, to Rs 1,61,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), compared to the previous closing price of Rs 1,60,700 per 10 grams.

