By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Gold, Silver, Copper Rates today, February 12: 24-Carat, 22-Carat, and 18-Carat Rates Across Cities here, Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 600, or 0.4 percent, to Rs 1,61,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), compared to the previous closing price of Rs 1,60,700 per 10 grams.
Gold Price Today: The gold prices in India continue to fluctuate. As per the All India Sarafa Association, the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi has spiked to Rs 1,61,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), compared to the previous closing price of Rs 1,60,700 per 10 grams. Gold futures climbed to ₹1,58,650 per 10 grams, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). On January 29, gold had touched an all-time high of Rs 1,80,779 per 10 grams. In the global market, spot gold rose to USD 5,078.72 per ounce.
Meanwhile, as per Goodreturns, the price of 24-carat gold increased to Rs 1,59,760 per 10 grams. On January 29, gold had hit a record high of Rs 1,79,010 per 10 grams. According to data from the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), gold was priced at ₹1,57,322 per 10 grams as of Thursday morning.
ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Price Cut: Is this the right time to buy Gold and Silver as rates fall by 40 percent?
According to IBJA, today’s gold prices are as follows:
|Purity According to Carat
|Morning Rate
|Afternoon Rate
|Evening Rate
|24 Carat
|
Rs 157322 per 10 Gram
|23 Carat
|
Rs 156692 per 10 Gram
|22 Carat
|
Rs 144107 per 10 Gram
|18 Carat
|
Rs 117992 per 10 Gram
|14 Carat
|
Rs 92033 per 10 Gram
Here Are the Rates for 24 Carat, 22 Carat, and 18 Carat Gold | City-Wise Gold Price (Per 10 Grams)
|City
|24 Carat Gold (10 grams)
|22 Carat Gold (10 Grams
|
18 Carat Gold (10 grams)
|Delhi
|₹159760
|₹146460
|₹119860
|Mumbai
|₹159610
|₹146310
|₹119710
|Kolkata
|₹159610
|₹146310
|₹119710
|Chennai
|₹161360
|₹147910
|₹127010
|Patna
|₹159660
|₹146360
|₹119760
|Lucknow
|₹159760
|₹146460
|₹119860
|Meerut
|₹159760
|₹146460
|₹119860
|Kanpur
|₹159760
|₹146460
|₹119860
|Ayodhya
|₹159760
|₹146460
|₹119860
|Ghaziabad
|₹159760
|₹146460
|₹119860
|Noida
|₹159760
|₹146460
|₹119860
|Gurugram
|₹159760
|₹146460
|₹119860
|Chandigarh
|₹159760
|₹146460
|₹119860
|Jaipur
|₹159760
|₹146460
|₹119860
|Ahmedabad
|₹159660
|₹146360
|₹119760
|Pune
|₹159610
|₹146310
|₹119710
|Ludhiana
|₹159760
|₹146460
|₹119860
|Guwahati
|₹159610
|₹146310
|₹119710
|Jalgaon
|₹159610
|₹146310
|₹119710
|Indore
|₹159660
|₹146360
|₹119760
|Surat
|₹159660
|₹146360
|₹119760
|Nagpur
|₹159610
|₹146310
|₹119710
|Nasik
|₹159640
|₹146340
|₹119740
|Bengaluru
|₹159610
|₹146310
|₹119710
|Vadodara
|₹159660
|₹146360
|₹119760
|Bhubaneshwar
|₹159610
|₹146310
|₹119710
|Cuttack
|₹159610
|₹146310
|₹119710
|Kerala
|₹159610
|₹146310
|₹119710
|Raipur
|₹159610
|₹146310
|₹119710
|Hyderabad
|₹159610
|₹146310
|₹119710
As per the All India Sarafa Association, gold prices in Delhi have climbed to Rs 1.61 lakh per 10 grams. The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 600, or 0.4 percent, to Rs 1,61,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), compared to the previous closing price of Rs 1,60,700 per 10 grams.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.