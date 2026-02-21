Home

Business

Gold crosses Rs 1.56 lakh, silver crosses Rs 2.52 lakh; How far will their prices go?

Gold crosses Rs 1.56 lakh, silver crosses Rs 2.52 lakh; How far will their prices go?

According to market experts, gold and silver prices are currently in a rising channel, meaning they are on a growth track.

Gold and silver prices are on a growth track.

Gold-Silver Prices: Last week, gold and silver once again worked their magic. After a continuous decline, prices returned to a rising trend. Data shows that gold prices have increased by 0.23% in the last 7 days, giving investors reason to rejoice.

Momentum driven by industrial demand

On Friday, silver surprised everyone on MCX. While February gold futures closed with a slight increase of 0.07% at Rs 156,993, March silver futures surged by a massive 4.41% to reach Rs 252,042 per kg. This momentum in silver is driven not only by investment but also by industrial demand from the green energy, electric vehicle, and AI sectors.

Removal of margins has increased volatility

A major reason for this surge in the market is a major decision by MCX and NSE. Effective Thursday, the exchanges removed the extra margin of 3% on gold and 7% on silver. This move has increased speculation and intraday trading, contributing to the upward movement in prices.

How far will gold and silver prices go?

According to market experts, gold and silver prices are currently in a rising channel, meaning they are on a growth track. Regarding support and resistance, experts predict resistance at the Rs 1,55,000 level for gold, while prices are projected to move to the Rs 152,000 to Rs 153,000 zone. Silver is said to have entered a 3-to 5-year long bull run.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Advice for investors

Although the sentiment is bullish, some challenges remain. The US Federal Reserve has not made any clear statements regarding interest rates. On the other hand, the dollar is strengthening, which is having a negative impact on gold. Experts remain positive about gold and silver prices, saying that until global geopolitical tensions subside, gold and silver will remain safe havens.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.