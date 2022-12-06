Gold Dispensing ATM ‘Spotted’ In Hyderabad

The gold ATM has been set up in the Begumpet area of the city and it can hold up to 5 kilograms of gold, worth Rs 3 crore.

Gold Dispensing ATM ‘Spotted’ In Hyderabad (ANI)

Gold ATM in Hyderabad: Goldsikka Private Limited, a Telangana-based fintech company has launched an ATM in Hyderabad that dispenses gold. Just like cash dispensing ATMs, customers who need gold can simply walk into the ATM vestibule and buy gold coins using their credit and debit cards in seconds. Gold investments have been made easier with the launching of this new system. Goldsikka’s Gold ATM gold dispensing service is reported to give out pure and hallmarked gold coins. Customers can buy gold coins weighing up to hundred grams. This is said to be a game-changer in the market.

DISPENSES 24-CARAT PURE GOLD COINS CERTIFIED BY 999

According to Goldsikka Private Limited, the gold ATM idea has solved the issue of people who want to buy pure gold coins for the purpose of gifting and investments but are wary of the purity and quality of the commodity. Customers have eight options to buy such gold coins: 0.5 grams, 1 gram, 2 grams, 5 grams, 10 grams, 20 grams, 50 grams, and 100 grams. These coins are 24-carat pure and certified by 999.

GOLD ATM PLACED AT BEGUMPET

Goldsikka, founded four years ago, is into bullion trading and they came up with the idea four years ago for which they partnered with OpenCube Technologies which designed the gold ATM.

The gold ATM has been set up in the Begumpet area of the city and it can hold up to 5 kilograms of gold, worth Rs 3 crore.

The company plans to launch three machines in Hyderabad at the airport, old city, and proposes to launch them in Karimnagar and Warangal also.