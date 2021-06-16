Gold Hallmarking New Guidelines: The government Wednesday released new guidelines for your gold jewellery. Now, gold hallmarking is mandatory for all gold items – jewellery and artefacts – from today, 15 June 2021. The implementation of the gold hallmarking rules will be done in a phased manner, initially beginning with stores in 256 districts across India. Meanwhile, gold price today fell once again. Gold prices dropped by Rs 10 per 10 gram and Rs 100 per 100 gram. Also Read - Gold Price Today: Big Drop in Gold Rate; Check Revised Gold Prices

Gold Hallmarking: What Happens to Your Old Gold Jewellery?

Don’t worry about losing value for your old gold jewellery as they will all be still valid. Also Read - Gold Rate Today Remains Low, Check Gold Price in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Other Cities

Jewellers can also continue to buy back old gold jewellery from customers even if they don’t have a hallmark, the government stated. Also Read - Gold Rate Today June 9, 2021: Check Revised Gold Price In Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Your City

Old jewellery can also be hallmarked as it is, if it is feasible by the jeweller. Besides, the hallmark can also be added after melting the gold to make new jewellery.

Gold Hallmarking: 10 Points to Note Before Your Next Gold Purchase