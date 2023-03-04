Home

Gold Hallmarking: Rules For Selling Gold And Jewellery Items Will Change From April 1; Here’s What Govt Said

Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal. In June 2021, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) made hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts mandatory.

Gold Hallmarking New Rule: Sale of gold jewellery and gold artefacts hallmarked without six-digit alphanumeric HUID, unique identification number shall not be permitted from April 1, the government informed. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution made an official statement in this regard and said that the decision has been taken to ensure quality culture in micro sale units.

“To promote quality culture in micro scale units, it has been decided that the BIS will provide 80 per cent concession on the certification/minimum marking fee across various product certification schemes.” The decision was taken after a review meeting of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) held on 3rd March 2023 chaired by the union cabinet minister Piyush Goyal.

Nidhi Khare, additional secretary in the department of consumer affairs, said that “in consumers interest, it has been decided that after March 31st, sale of gold jewellery and gold artefacts hallmarked without HUID will not be permitted.”

At present, she said four digits as well as six-digit HUID are being used currently. She said the hallmarked gold jwellery items are being sold across the country, even in those districts where it is not mandatory yet because of consumers demand for quality product.

NOTE: Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal. In June 2021, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) made hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts mandatory. After that, the government decided to implement mandatory gold hallmarking in a phased manner. In the first phase, it was made mandatory in 256 districts and 32 more districts were added in the second stage, taking the total number to 288 districts. 51 more districts are being added.

What is HUID, Hallmark Unique Identification

Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number is a six-digit alphanumeric code consisting of numbers and letters.

It was first introduced on July 1, 2021.

HUID will be given to every piece of jewellery at the time of hallmarking and it is unique for every piece of jewellery.

The jewellery is stamped with the unique number manually at the Assaying & Hallmarking Centre (AHC).In the meeting, Goyal directed the BIS to augment the testing infrastructure in the country.

Prior to the introduction of the 6-digit alphanumeric HUID code, hallmarked Jewellery consisted of four marks – BIS Mark, purity in carat and fineness for gold, assay centre’s identification mark/number and jewelers identification mark/number. After HUID was introduced, the four marks got replaced by three marks – BIS Mark, purity in carat and fineness for gold, six-digit alphanumeric code.

The HUID-based hallmarking offers consumers higher resale or exchange value of gold articles as quality standardization will lead to price parity. It also assures them of the purity of gold they buy.

