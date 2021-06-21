New Delhi: Gold Loan is considered as emergency financial assistance. Canara Bank is offering Gold Loans for its customers and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). “Canara Bank Gold Loans provide emergency financial assistance to our customers in exchange for gold with attractive interest rates. With us, you’ll always have a safety net,” Canara Bank tweeted. Also Read - Available on Video Call For Questioning By UP Police, Says Twitter Chief on Ghaziabad Attack Against Elderly Man

Gold Loan Rate Of Interest

Canara Bank is offering “Canara Gold Loan” at ROI 7.35 per cent for its customers.

Canara Bank says that its Gold Loan is an ideal for emergency financial needs.

Canara Bank says it is offering Gold Loan at the lower interest rate and it is quick, and hassle-free loan.

Canara Bank customers can call 1800 425 0018 or 1800 103 0018 for any queries.

Canara Bank #GoldLoans provide emergency financial assistance to our customers in exchange for gold with attractive interest rates. With us, you'll always have a safety net.#CanaraBank pic.twitter.com/Hy4i0REvPt — Canara Bank (@canarabank) June 20, 2021

Canara Bank MSME Gold Loan

“Need funds to kick-start your MSME business? Avail CANARA MSME GOLD LOAN” from Canara Bank, for financial assistance up to 20 lakhs. With us, your business goals can be achieved!” Canara Bank tweeted.

The gold in your locker can be a Gold Mine for your business, Canara Bank said.

Canara Bank is offering overdraft or Demand Loan facility for MSMEs.

Canara Bank says it is a hassle-free financial assistance to MSMEs for business purposes against Gold Ornaments/jewellery.

As part of Canara Bank’s MSME Gold Loan, one can borrow loan amount from Rs 1 lakh up to Rs 20 lakh, the bank said.

Canara Bank is offering competitive interest rate at 7.35 per cent linked to repo rate, the Canara Bank said.

Need funds to kickstart your MSME business? Avail "CANARA MSME GOLD LOAN" from Canara Bank, for financial assistance up to 20 lakhs. With us, your business goals can be achieved!#CanaraBank #TogetherWeCan #MSME #BusinessLoans pic.twitter.com/2rpDhRkp5K — Canara Bank (@canarabank) June 18, 2021

Canara Bank said it is one of the largest Public Sector Banks in India with 10,495 branches and 13,023 ATMs.