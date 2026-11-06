Gold on Dhanteras: Yellow metal becomes expensive with arrival of Dhanteras, should you buy it today or not?

Gold on Dhanteras: Has the trend of rising gold prices begun again? Experts who had been predicting a fall in gold prices are now predicting a rise.

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Gold on Dhanteras: Yellow metal becomes expensive with arrival of Dhanteras, should you buy it today or not? (File)

Gold on Dhanteras: Should we buy gold on Dhanteras now, because now it will start rising again? Should we buy gold for investment and not just for rituals? Till a few days ago, all the experts were talking about falling gold prices. Why did it start rising again? Did the experts’ assessment go wrong or did people start buying so much gold on Dhanteras that the demand increased or are the gold prices seen going upwards due to increased demand during the wedding season? What is happening? Why did the market trend change suddenly? What happened in the last few days?

In reality, nothing else happened; the US elections were held, and Trump’s party lost. So what does that mean for the price of gold? To understand this, we need to understand why gold prices were falling. They were crossing 1.75 lakh rupees around January, and why did they fall below 1.5 lakh rupees by October? Do you remember what experts were saying: that US bond yields had risen and were not expected to decrease soon? As the atmosphere of Trump’s defeat grew, those yields have started falling. Trump himself has not lost. The presidential election will be held in two years, but his party has lost the parliamentary elections, and his opposition party, the Democratic Party, now has a majority in both houses of the parliament. What will happen with that?

Trump’s path will not be easy now

What will happen if Trump’s party loses is that Trump can still take decisions as per his wish but he will have to get the budget passed for his decisions from the Parliament. It is estimated that now the Parliament will not give him open money for his decisions as he expected earlier. What is this bond? Bond means the receipt which is given when someone borrows. So when any government borrows, it also issues a bond. It is written in it that they are taking so much money for so many years and will return it at this time and will also give so much interest on it. Government bond means government guarantee.

Iran war became a thorn in the side

Trump was burning dollars over the Iran war, and oil had also become more expensive because of the war, as Iran had blocked the Strait of Hormuz. This was causing inflation to rise, and to spend more dollars on the war, the government had to either raise taxes or raise money from the market. This was becoming more expensive. Consequently, the yield on US bonds was also rising. What does yield mean? This means that if you lent money to the US government for 10 years, the interest rate started exceeding 5%. When an investor lends money to the US government for 10 years, the return they receive is called the 10-year yield. This is considered the safest investment in the world, because this bond is a receipt for the loan you made to the US government. That is, it is guaranteed by the US government.

Investing in the US was based on the idea of ​​safe money

Because of the US government’s guarantee, major investors—including the Reserve Bank of India and major international investment companies—would prefer to invest in assets that offer complete security. US government bonds are a similar option, and for this reason, banks and companies invest in gold, as they are also completely safe. However, gold doesn’t earn any interest. US government bonds earn interest and can be easily sold in the market at any time. Their rates fluctuate, but they still earn interest, and that interest is also earned in dollars. So, when these bonds started offering a 5% return, these major investors started buying bonds instead of gold. Whether we buy more or less gold during Dhanteras and weddings doesn’t make much of a difference to demand, causing significant price fluctuations.

Big investors determine the price of gold

These are large banks, investment companies, and pension funds. They either invest elsewhere instead of gold, causing prices to fall, or they buy gold, causing prices to rise. These investors buy gold in tonnes. This means that when US bond yields rise, it means they are getting higher returns in a safe haven. So, these big investors withdraw their gold investments and invest them in US bonds. This is what they started doing in the last few months, as US bond yields, which used to be 2-3%, rose to around 5%. This was also affecting the Indian stock market. Foreign investors withdrew their money here and invested in US bonds. Therefore, it was being said that buying a lot of gold this Dhanteras would not make sense, as it was expected that US bond yields would not fall for a few months. Inflation persists there, and if Trump continues the Iran war, crude oil prices also did not seem to fall.

Trump’s defeat suddenly changed the atmosphere.

Trump’s defeat in the US elections changed everyone’s expectations. Now Trump’s opposition party has a majority in the US Parliament. The assessment is that Trump will not be able to get any proposals for major tax cuts passed. He may find it difficult to get parliamentary approval for any major expenditure. Raising money for the Iran war may be difficult, and he will be under pressure to end the war quickly. Oil prices may also come under control due to this, and they have already begun to fall in the international market. This means that Trump’s spending policies may be curbed and his debt-increasing policies may also be curbed. Therefore, it is now estimated that the US government will not borrow as much from the market as previously anticipated.

Will gold prices rise?

Oil prices have fallen in anticipation of a easing of tensions over the Iran war, which could ease inflationary pressures. Due to these factors, the yield on ten-year US bonds, which had surpassed 5%, has now fallen below 5%, reaching around 4.85%. This is the lowest level in the last two months. So, what will big investors and big banks do now? Will they buy gold again? This means that the gold price doesn’t seem to be falling like it was a few days ago. Gold has started rising again. However, many factors will play into how much further it will rise and for how long. But the trend of falling gold prices doesn’t seem to be continuing.