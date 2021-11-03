New Delhi: Gold price today fell in the futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand, according to data on MCX India. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December is trading lower by Rs 0.20 per cent, to Rs 47,526 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 12,889 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, according to a PTI report.Also Read - Dhanteras Gold Rate: Check Today's Gold Price Before Buying During Shubh Muhurat
Meanwhile, 22-carat gold rate on Wednesday remained stable in India. This has come as gold prices in the international market went down. While, spot gold dropped by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,784.04 per ounce, the US gold futures fell by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,785.30, according to Reuters report.
Gold Price Today
- Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,860 per 10 gram of 22-carat, according to data on good returns website.
- Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,090 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,310 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Bengaluru, gold price is Rs 44,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Kerala, gold price is Rs 44,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 45,610 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Patna is Rs 46,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,860 per 10 gram of 22-carat.