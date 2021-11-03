New Delhi: Gold price today fell in the futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand, according to data on MCX India. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December is trading lower by Rs 0.20 per cent, to Rs 47,526 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 12,889 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, according to a PTI report.Also Read - Dhanteras Gold Rate: Check Today's Gold Price Before Buying During Shubh Muhurat

Meanwhile, 22-carat gold rate on Wednesday remained stable in India. This has come as gold prices in the international market went down. While, spot gold dropped by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,784.04 per ounce, the US gold futures fell by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,785.30, according to Reuters report. Also Read - Dhanteras Gold Rate: Gold Price Drops Big Ahead of Festivities. Details Here

Gold Price Today