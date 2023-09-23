Home

Gold Price Drops, Silver Goes Up; Demand For Both Metals To Rise During Festive Season

At the beginning of this week, i.e., on September 18, gold was at Rs 59,320, which now, i.e., on September 23, came down to Rs 59,134 per 10 grams.

According to experts, demand for gold and silver will increase during festivals. (Image: unsplash.com)

Gold And Silver Prices: This week there has been a decline in the price of gold. According to the website of India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA), in the bullion market, at the beginning of this week, i.e., on September 18, gold was at Rs 59,320, which now, i.e., on September 23, came down to Rs 59,134 per 10 grams. That means its price has fallen by Rs 186 this week, reports bhaskar.com.

Silver Price Goes Up

According to the IBJA website, the price of silver went up this week by more than a thousand rupees. At the beginning of this week, it was at Rs 72,115, which has now reached Rs 73,175 per kg. That means its price has increased by Rs 1,060 this week.

Prices May Rise In Coming Days

According to experts, demand for gold and silver will increase during festivals. Due to this, by Diwali, gold can go up to Rs 62,000 per 10 grams, and silver up to Rs 78-80 thousand per kg. Gold is likely to reach Rs 65,000 and silver Rs 90,000 by the end of 2023.

Gold ETF Witnesses Record Investment In August

There was an investment of Rs 1,028 crore in Gold ETF (Gold Exchange Traded Fund) last month, i.e., August. This is a record investment of 16 months in Gold ETF. Earlier in April 2022, due to the Russia-Ukraine war, an investment of Rs 1,100 crore was made in it. This year, investment in gold ETFs has increased due to the increase in risk because of the continuous increase in interest rates in America.

