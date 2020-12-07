New Delhi: Gold prices declined Rs 104 to Rs 48,703 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with weak global prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities. Also Read - Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Price Rises to Rs 49,340/10 Gram; Silver Rates Drop | Check Prices in Major Cities

The precious metal had closed at Rs 48,807 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also dipped Rs 736 to Rs 62,621 per kg, from Rs 63,357 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,836 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.92 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded under pressure on dollar recovery,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.