Home

Business

Gold Price February 13: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India

Gold Price February 13: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India

Gold and silver prices witnessed an uptick on February 13, with 22K and 24K gold rates rising across major metro cities. Check the latest city-wise bullion prices before buying.

Gold Rates Today: In India, gold and silver prices witnessed some volatility on Friday as bullion continued to trade between bargain hunters and sellers. Spot gold and silver prices recovered marginally on Friday having ended near their one-week lows earlier in the week.

As per sources bullion traded volatile during the week tracking global cues on rising rate cut bets, dollar strength and concerns over US economic data that moved yields higher, triggering some profit booking by traders. Prices of gold stabilised around current levels while silver which witnessed steeper fall this week remained choppy recovering at a slower pace.

Spot gold prices in most centres hovered below Rs 3 lakh per kg while silver hovered around its current level. Gold continued to trade around ₹1.45-1.60 lakh for 22K and 24K.

Gold Price Table: City-Wise Rates on February 13, 2026 (22K & 24K per 10 g)

City 22K Gold (₹/10g) 24K Gold (₹/10g) Delhi 1,45,710 1,58,940 Mumbai 1,45,560 1,58,790 Chennai 1,45,560 1,58,790 Kolkata 1,45,560 1,58,790 Bengaluru 1,45,560 1,58,790 Hyderabad 1,45,560 1,58,790 Ahmedabad 1,45,560 1,58,790 Pune 1,45,560 1,58,790 Lucknow 1,45,710 1,58,940 Jaipur 1,45,560 1,58,790

Factors behind price movement

Talking about the movement in prices bullion dealers said,

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

US Dollar strength: Bullion prices often come under pressure when the dollar strengthens as it increases the cost of buying the greenback-denominated metal for investors holding other currencies.

US jobs data and inflation report: Strong jobs data and moderating inflation in the US hurt rate cut expectations this week and added pressure on gold prices.

Buoyant domestic sentiment after weakening early in the week saw bargain hunters supporting prices.

Gold fell to its lowest level since November 2024 on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates for the fifth time since May last year. Silver too fell to its lowest level since October last year. Gold is still down about 7% from its record high of ₹1,97,700 per 10 gram achieved last month.

What to expect next from gold and silver?

Traders said that movement in gold and silver prices will depend on :

US inflation data and rate cues

Seasonal demand from jewellers

Global factors like tensions

Will gold and silver rally further?

Analysts said that gold prices could witness volatility as investors continue to track cues from global markets and US retail inflation data which will be released later in the day. Retail demand for gold may pick up further as prices declined in some parts of India in the run up to the wedding season.

Uncertainty over the pace of rate cuts will also keep a cap on gold prices, analysts added.

Should you buy gold now or wait for lower levels

It completely depends on your buying goals, price expectation and your risk taking ability whether to buy gold now or wait for further dips. Traders and jewellers always advise customers to buy gold while its trending lower as you can average out your purchase cost.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.