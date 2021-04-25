New Delhi: Gold Price today – Gold on Sunday becomes cheaper as the gold price went down for the second consecutive day. This certainly brings cheers for gold buyers who remained disappointed for the better part of the month of April as gold rate was on a hike spree. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Jaya Prada Reveals How Amitabh Bachchan Used His Burnt Hand As A Style For De De Pyar De

However, the last weekend of April has brought good news for gold buyers as gold rates have down by Rs 3,000 Rs per 100 gram. It went down by Rs 1,900 per 100 gram yesterday and now Rs 1,100 per 100 gram today.

In international markets too, gold prices have dropped after the US had released strong economic data.

Gold Price Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, Other Cities in India

Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 44,950 for 22-carat, Rs 45,950 for 24-carat. In Delhi, gold price today is Rs 46,250 for 22-carat and Rs 50,470 for 24-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,700 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,840 for 24-carat. In Bengaluru, gold price is Rs 44,600 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,660 for 24-carat. Gold price today in Hyderabad is Rs 44,600 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,660 for 24-carat.

Gold price today in Pune is Rs 44,950 for 22-carat and Rs 45,950 for 24-carat. In Nagpur, gold rate is Rs 44,950, for 22-carat, and Rs 45,950 for 24-carat. In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, gold price is Rs 46,250 for 22-carat, and Rs 50,470 for 24-carat.

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 44,770 Rs 48,840 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,600 Rs 48,660 Patna Rs 44,950 Rs 45,950 Kerala Rs 44,600 Rs 48,660 Visakhapatnam Rs 44,600 Rs 48,660 Ahmedabad Rs 46,470 Rs 48,430 Chandigarh Rs 46,250 Rs 50,470 Jaipur Rs 46,250 Rs 50,470

Readers please note that the mentioned gold price rates do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS and other levies. Gold prices are likely to vary in jewellery shops.