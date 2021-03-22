Gold Price Today: Gold Price rate has gone down by Rs 100 per 100 gram. While, 100 gram 22-carat Gold price on Monday is Rs 4,39,200, the 100 gram of 24-carat yellow metal today would cost you Rs 4,49,200. The 10 gram of 22-carat Gold price is Rs. 43, 920. The 10 gram of 24-carat Gold price is Rs. 44, 920. However, in states and cities, Gold prices do vary due to the tax structure. The fall in the gold price has been recorded for three consecutive days. Also Read - Gold Price Today Goes Up By Whopping Rs 3,200; Check 22-Carat, 24-Carat Gold Rates In Your City, State

City, state-wise 22-carat Gold price today per 10 gram

Maharashtra's Mumbai – Rs 43,920

Tamil Nadu Capital Chennai – Rs 42, 490

West Bengal’s Kolkata – Rs 44, 500

Karnataka’s Bengaluru – Rs 42,240

Hyderabad – Rs 42,240

Kerala – 42, 240

Pune – Rs 43,920

Gujarat’s Vadodara – Rs 44,370

Ahmedabad – Rs 44,370

Rajasthan’s Jaipur – Rs 44,390

Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow – Rs 44,390

Andhra Pradesh’s Vijaywada – Rs 42,240

Bihar’s Patna – Rs 43,920

Odisha’s – Bhubaneswar – Rs 42,240.

City, state-wise 24-carat Gold price today per 10 gram

Maharashtra’s Mumbai – Rs 44,920

Tamil Nadu Capital Chennai – Rs 46,350

West Bengal’s Kolkata – Rs 47, 220

Karnataka’s Bengaluru – Rs 46,080

Hyderabad – Rs 46,080

Kerala – 46,080

Pune – Rs 44,920

Gujarat’s Vadodara – Rs 46,370

Ahmedabad – Rs 46,370

Rajasthan’s Jaipur – Rs 46,390

Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow – Rs 48,390

Andhra Pradesh’s Vijaywada – Rs 46,080

Bihar’s Patna – Rs 44,920

Odisha’s – Bhubaneswar – Rs 46,080

Here is a List of Gold Rates across India

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chandigarh Rs 44,390 Rs 48,390 Surat Rs 44,370 Rs 46,370 Mangalore Rs 42,240 Rs 46,080 Visakhapatnam Rs 42,240 Rs 46,080 Nashik Rs 43,920 Rs 44,920 Mysore Rs 42,240 Rs 46,080 Pune Rs 43,920 Rs 44,920 Ahmedabad Rs 44,370 Rs 46,370

The above-mentioned Gold Prices do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Hence rates may vary in showrooms. Good is considered as one of the safest assets for investors.