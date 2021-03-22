Gold Price Today: Gold Price rate has gone down by Rs 100 per 100 gram. While, 100 gram 22-carat Gold price on Monday is Rs 4,39,200, the 100 gram of 24-carat yellow metal today would cost you Rs 4,49,200. The 10 gram of 22-carat Gold price is Rs. 43, 920. The 10 gram of 24-carat Gold price is Rs. 44, 920. However, in states and cities, Gold prices do vary due to the tax structure. The fall in the gold price has been recorded for three consecutive days. Also Read - Gold Price Today Goes Up By Whopping Rs 3,200; Check 22-Carat, 24-Carat Gold Rates In Your City, State
City, state-wise 22-carat Gold price today per 10 gram
Maharashtra’s Mumbai – Rs 43,920 Also Read - Gold Price Today, March 18: 22-Carat, 24-Carat Gold Rates Increase by Rs 1,200; Check Revised Rates in Your Cities, States
Tamil Nadu Capital Chennai – Rs 42, 490 Also Read - Gold Price Today, March 17: Check Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Other Cities
West Bengal’s Kolkata – Rs 44, 500
Karnataka’s Bengaluru – Rs 42,240
Hyderabad – Rs 42,240
Kerala – 42, 240
Pune – Rs 43,920
Gujarat’s Vadodara – Rs 44,370
Ahmedabad – Rs 44,370
Rajasthan’s Jaipur – Rs 44,390
Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow – Rs 44,390
Andhra Pradesh’s Vijaywada – Rs 42,240
Bihar’s Patna – Rs 43,920
Odisha’s – Bhubaneswar – Rs 42,240.
City, state-wise 24-carat Gold price today per 10 gram
Maharashtra’s Mumbai – Rs 44,920
Tamil Nadu Capital Chennai – Rs 46,350
West Bengal’s Kolkata – Rs 47, 220
Karnataka’s Bengaluru – Rs 46,080
Hyderabad – Rs 46,080
Kerala – 46,080
Pune – Rs 44,920
Gujarat’s Vadodara – Rs 46,370
Ahmedabad – Rs 46,370
Rajasthan’s Jaipur – Rs 46,390
Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow – Rs 48,390
Andhra Pradesh’s Vijaywada – Rs 46,080
Bihar’s Patna – Rs 44,920
Odisha’s – Bhubaneswar – Rs 46,080
The above-mentioned Gold Prices do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. Hence rates may vary in showrooms. Good is considered as one of the safest assets for investors.