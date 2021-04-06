Gold Price today went up by Rs 2,900 per 100 gram. If you are buying 10 gram of gold, you need to pay Rs 290 more than yesterday. While, 10 gram of 22-carat gold will cost you Rs 44,200, the 24-carat gold price per 10 gram is Rs 45,200. After remaining on the lower side for better part of March, gold price in April has started to increase. Gold prices vary from state to state and city to city in India due to different taxes levied by the respective state governments, according to Good returns website. Also Read - Gold Price Today, April 3, 2021: Rate of 100 Gram Gold Rises by ₹100. Check Revised Rates in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata & Lucknow

Gold Price (22-carat) today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow

As the gold price goes up, the 22-carat gold price remains over Rs 42,000 on an average. 22-carat gold price today in Delhi is Rs 44,410. People, who are looking to buy Gold in Mumbai, will need to pay Rs 44,200. Gold price in Chennai is Rs 42,580. In Bengaluru, gold buyers today needs to pay Rs 42,260. Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 44,620, in Hyderabad is Rs 42,260. If you are in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the gold price is Rs 44,410. Also Read - Gold Price Today Down By Rs 2,500; Check April 1 Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Other Cities, States

Gold Price (24-carat) today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow

As the gold price goes up, the 24-carat gold price remains over Rs 45,000 on an average. 24-carat gold price today in Delhi is Rs 48,450. People, who are looking to buy Gold in Mumbai, will need to pay Rs 45,200. Gold price in Chennai is Rs 46,460. In Bengaluru, gold buyers today needs to pay Rs 46,100. Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 47,310, in Hyderabad is Rs 46,100. If you are in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the gold price is Rs 48,450. Also Read - Gold Price Today Goes Up by ₹ 6,400; Check Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, UP, Other Cities, States

Check Gold Price Today in Your City, State:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Kerala Rs 42,260 Rs 46,100 Bhubaneswar Rs 42,260 Rs 46,100 Patna Rs 44,200 Rs 45,200 Pune Rs 44,200 Rs 45,200 Visakhapatnam Rs 42,260 Rs 46,100 Ahmedabad Rs 44,400 Rs 46,300 Chandigarh Rs 44,410 Rs 48,450 Jaipur Rs 44,410 Rs 48,450

Readers please note that today’s Gold Prices for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewellery shops may differ.