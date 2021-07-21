New Delhi: Gold price may reach the level of Rs 55,000-mark and the silver may hover between Rs 68,000 and Rs 72,000-mark by Diwali 2021, market experts were quoted as saying by Hindustan. Gold price has gone down by Rs 1,218 from the rate calculated on July 21, 2020. On the other hand, Silver price has gone up by Rs 12,130 per kilogram in compare to the rate on July 21, 2020, the Hindustan report says.Also Read - Yami Gautam on Her Simple Himachali Wedding: The More I Attended Big Weddings, I Knew I Didn't Want That

Gold Price, Silver Price Rate