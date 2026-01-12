Home

Business

Gold Price January 12: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India

Gold Price January 12: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India

The price of 24-carat gold today is Rs. 14,045 per gram. On the other hand, the silver price is Rs. 259.90 per gram. Know the complete list ahead.

Gold (Representational Image)

Gold Price Today: Gold is considered a safe long-term investment in many Indian homes. The price of gold is influenced by geopolitical factors, domestic issues, and uncertainties in the global market. The gold and silver rates for January 12 are listed below for informational purposes.

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

Currently, the price stands at Rs. 14,045 per gram for 24-carat gold, Rs. 12,874 for 22-carat gold, and Rs. 10,533 for 18-carat gold. The price of gold may vary slightly in different states and cities.

In major cities of India, the prices of 24, 22 & 18 carat gold vary slightly from each other. You can check the prices as per Good Returns below.

City 24K 22K 18K Delhi Rs. 14,060 Rs. 12,889 Rs. 10,548 Mumbai Rs. 14,045 Rs. 12,874 Rs. 10,533 Kolkata Rs. 14,045 Rs. 12,874 Rs. 10,533 Chennai Rs. 13,964 Rs. 12,899 Rs. 10,764 Bangalore Rs. 14,045 Rs. 12,874 Rs. 10,533 Hyderabad Rs. 14,045 Rs. 12,874 Rs. 10,533 Kerala Rs. 14,045 Rs. 12,874 Rs. 10,533 Pune Rs. 14,045 Rs. 12,874 Rs. 10,533 Vadodara Rs. 14,050 Rs. 12,879 Rs. 10,538 Ahmedabad Rs. 14,050 Rs. 12,879 Rs. 10,538

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

At present, the silver rate is Rs. 259.90 per gram and Rs. 259,900 per 1000 grams.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

City 10 g 100 g 1 kg Delhi Rs. 2,599 Rs. 25,990 Rs. 259,900 Mumbai Rs. 2,599 Rs. 25,990 Rs. 259,900 Kolkata Rs. 2,599 Rs. 25,990 Rs. 259,900 Chennai Rs. 2,749 Rs. 27,490 Rs. 274,900 Bangalore Rs. 2,599 Rs. 25,990 Rs. 259,900 Hyderabad Rs. 2,749 Rs. 27,490 Rs. 274,900 Kerala Rs. 2,749 Rs. 27,490 Rs. 274,900 Pune Rs. 2,599 Rs. 25,990 Rs. 259,900 Vadodara Rs. 2,599 Rs. 25,990 Rs. 259,900 Ahmedabad Rs. 2,599 Rs. 25,990 Rs. 259,900

The prices keep changing as the market is volatile.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.