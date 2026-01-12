  • Home
The price of 24-carat gold today is Rs. 14,045 per gram. On the other hand, the silver price is Rs. 259.90 per gram. Know the complete list ahead.

Published date india.com Published: January 12, 2026 8:41 AM IST
Gold Price January 12: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India
Gold (Representational Image)

Gold Price Today: Gold is considered a safe long-term investment in many Indian homes. The price of gold is influenced by geopolitical factors, domestic issues, and uncertainties in the global market. The gold and silver rates for January 12 are listed below for informational purposes.

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

Currently, the price stands at Rs. 14,045 per gram for 24-carat gold, Rs. 12,874 for 22-carat gold, and Rs. 10,533 for 18-carat gold. The price of gold may vary slightly in different states and cities. 

In major cities of India, the prices of 24, 22 & 18 carat gold vary slightly from each other. You can check the prices as per Good Returns below.

City 24K  22K  18K 
Delhi Rs. 14,060 Rs. 12,889 Rs. 10,548
Mumbai Rs. 14,045 Rs. 12,874 Rs. 10,533
Kolkata Rs. 14,045 Rs. 12,874 Rs. 10,533
Chennai Rs. 13,964 Rs. 12,899 Rs. 10,764
Bangalore Rs. 14,045 Rs. 12,874 Rs. 10,533
Hyderabad Rs. 14,045 Rs. 12,874 Rs. 10,533
Kerala Rs. 14,045 Rs. 12,874 Rs. 10,533
Pune Rs. 14,045 Rs. 12,874 Rs. 10,533
Vadodara Rs. 14,050 Rs. 12,879 Rs. 10,538
Ahmedabad Rs. 14,050 Rs. 12,879 Rs. 10,538

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today 

At present, the silver rate is Rs. 259.90 per gram and Rs. 259,900 per 1000 grams. 

City 10 g 100 g 1 kg
Delhi Rs. 2,599 Rs. 25,990 Rs. 259,900
Mumbai Rs. 2,599 Rs. 25,990 Rs. 259,900
Kolkata Rs. 2,599 Rs. 25,990 Rs. 259,900
Chennai Rs. 2,749 Rs. 27,490 Rs. 274,900
Bangalore Rs. 2,599 Rs. 25,990 Rs. 259,900
Hyderabad Rs. 2,749 Rs. 27,490 Rs. 274,900
Kerala Rs. 2,749 Rs. 27,490 Rs. 274,900
Pune  Rs. 2,599 Rs. 25,990 Rs. 259,900
Vadodara Rs. 2,599 Rs. 25,990 Rs. 259,900
Ahmedabad Rs. 2,599 Rs. 25,990 Rs. 259,900

The prices keep changing as the market is volatile.

