The price of 24-carat gold today is Rs. 14,216 per gram. On the other hand, the silver price is Rs. 270.10 per gram. Know the complete list ahead.

Published date india.com Updated: January 13, 2026 8:23 AM IST
Gold Price January 13: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India
Representational Image

Gold Price Today: Gold is considered a safe long-term investment in many Indian homes. The price of gold is influenced by geopolitical factors, domestic issues, and uncertainties in the global market. The gold and silver rates for January 13 are listed below for informational purposes.

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

Currently, the price stands at Rs. 14,216 per gram for 24-carat gold, Rs. 13,031 for 22-carat gold, and Rs. 10,662 for 18-carat gold. The price of gold may vary slightly in different states and cities. 

In major cities of India, the prices of 24, 22 & 18 carat gold vary slightly from each other. You can check the prices as per Good Returns below.

City 24K  22K  18K 
Delhi Rs. 14,231 Rs. 13,046 Rs. 10,677
Mumbai Rs. 14,216 Rs. 13,031 Rs. 10,662
Kolkata Rs. 14,216 Rs. 13,031 Rs. 10,662
Chennai Rs. 14,314 Rs. 13,121 Rs. 10,946
Bangalore Rs. 14,216 Rs. 13,031 Rs. 10,662
Hyderabad Rs. 14,216 Rs. 13,031 Rs. 10,662
Kerala Rs. 14,216 Rs. 13,031 Rs. 10,662
Pune Rs. 14,216 Rs. 13,031 Rs. 10,662
Vadodara Rs. 14,221 Rs. 13,036 Rs. 10,667
Ahmedabad Rs. 14,221 Rs. 13,036 Rs. 10,667

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today 

At present, the silver rate is Rs. 270.10 per gram and Rs. 270,100 per 1000 grams. 

City 10 g 100 g 1 kg
Delhi Rs. 2,701 Rs. 27,010 Rs. 270,100
Mumbai Rs. 2,701 Rs. 27,010 Rs. 270,100
Kolkata Rs. 2,701 Rs. 27,010 Rs. 270,100
Chennai Rs. 2,871 Rs. 28,710 Rs. 287,100
Bangalore Rs. 2,701 Rs. 27,010 Rs. 270,100
Hyderabad Rs. 2,871 Rs. 28,710 Rs. 287,100
Kerala Rs. 2,871 Rs. 28,710 Rs. 287,100
Pune  Rs. 2,701 Rs. 27,010 Rs. 270,100
Vadodara Rs. 2,701 Rs. 27,010 Rs. 270,100
Ahmedabad Rs. 2,701 Rs. 27,010 Rs. 270,100

The prices keep changing as the market is volatile.

