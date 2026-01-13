Home

Gold Price January 13: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India

The price of 24-carat gold today is Rs. 14,216 per gram. On the other hand, the silver price is Rs. 270.10 per gram. Know the complete list ahead.

Representational Image

Gold Price Today: Gold is considered a safe long-term investment in many Indian homes. The price of gold is influenced by geopolitical factors, domestic issues, and uncertainties in the global market. The gold and silver rates for January 13 are listed below for informational purposes.

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

Currently, the price stands at Rs. 14,216 per gram for 24-carat gold, Rs. 13,031 for 22-carat gold, and Rs. 10,662 for 18-carat gold. The price of gold may vary slightly in different states and cities.

In major cities of India, the prices of 24, 22 & 18 carat gold vary slightly from each other. You can check the prices as per Good Returns below.

City 24K 22K 18K Delhi Rs. 14,231 Rs. 13,046 Rs. 10,677 Mumbai Rs. 14,216 Rs. 13,031 Rs. 10,662 Kolkata Rs. 14,216 Rs. 13,031 Rs. 10,662 Chennai Rs. 14,314 Rs. 13,121 Rs. 10,946 Bangalore Rs. 14,216 Rs. 13,031 Rs. 10,662 Hyderabad Rs. 14,216 Rs. 13,031 Rs. 10,662 Kerala Rs. 14,216 Rs. 13,031 Rs. 10,662 Pune Rs. 14,216 Rs. 13,031 Rs. 10,662 Vadodara Rs. 14,221 Rs. 13,036 Rs. 10,667 Ahmedabad Rs. 14,221 Rs. 13,036 Rs. 10,667

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

At present, the silver rate is Rs. 270.10 per gram and Rs. 270,100 per 1000 grams.

City 10 g 100 g 1 kg Delhi Rs. 2,701 Rs. 27,010 Rs. 270,100 Mumbai Rs. 2,701 Rs. 27,010 Rs. 270,100 Kolkata Rs. 2,701 Rs. 27,010 Rs. 270,100 Chennai Rs. 2,871 Rs. 28,710 Rs. 287,100 Bangalore Rs. 2,701 Rs. 27,010 Rs. 270,100 Hyderabad Rs. 2,871 Rs. 28,710 Rs. 287,100 Kerala Rs. 2,871 Rs. 28,710 Rs. 287,100 Pune Rs. 2,701 Rs. 27,010 Rs. 270,100 Vadodara Rs. 2,701 Rs. 27,010 Rs. 270,100 Ahmedabad Rs. 2,701 Rs. 27,010 Rs. 270,100

The prices keep changing as the market is volatile.

