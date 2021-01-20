Gold Price Today, January 20, 2021: Amid expectations from the grand US stimulus package, gold prices on Wednesday witnessed a positive trend in line with the trend in the international market. As Joe Biden prepares to be sworn into office as the 46th President, investors have focused on the USD 1.9 trillion stimulus package. Also Read - Gold Price Today: Check Gold And Silver Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

On MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), February gold futures were trading 0.27 per cent higher today at Rs 49,010 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver rates surged by Rs 259 to Rs 66,296 per kg. Also Read - Gold Price Today January 15, 2021: Yellow Metal Rates Fall Again, Silver Drops | Prices in Various Indian Cities Here

Check the price for 22-karat gold in your city: Also Read - On Makar Sankranti, Gold Price Today Sees Sharp Decline, Silver Gains

According to the Good Returns website this morning, the price for 22-karat gold in Delhi stands at Rs 47,810, while the price was Rs 48,010 in Mumbai. In Chennai, gold is being sold at Rs 46,330, while the price in Kolkata is Rs 48,330.

City 22-Karat Gold Price Today Chennai ₹46,330 Mumbai ₹48,010 Delhi ₹47,810 Kolkata ₹48,330 Bangalore ₹45,660 Hyderabad ₹45,660 Kerala ₹45,660 Pune ₹48,010 Vadodara ₹48,540 Ahmedabad ₹48,540

Earlier on Tuesday, gold prices remained steady in the domestic market after witnessing a continued downward slope for a month. The yellow metal market has been affected by the international trend amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, losses have been limited in India since the vaccine announcements.