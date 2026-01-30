Home

Gold Price January 30: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India

The price of 24-carat gold today is Rs. 17,886 per gram. On the other hand, the silver price is Rs. 410.10 per gram. Know the complete list ahead.

Gold Price Today: Gold is considered a safe long-term investment in many Indian homes. Geopolitical factors, domestic issues, and uncertainties in the global market influence gold prices. The gold and silver rates for January 30 are listed below for informational purposes.

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

Currently, the price stands at Rs. 17,886 per gram for 24-carat gold, Rs. 16,396 for 22-carat gold, and Rs. 13,415 for 18-carat gold. The price of gold may vary slightly in different states and cities.

In major cities of India, the prices of 24, 22 & 18 carat gold vary slightly from each other. You can check the prices as per Good Returns below.

City 24K 22K 18K Delhi Rs. 17,901 Rs. 16,411 Rs. 13,430 Mumbai Rs. 17,886 Rs. 16,396 Rs. 13,415 Kolkata Rs. 17,886 Rs. 16,396 Rs. 13,415 Chennai Rs. 18,329 Rs. 16,801 Rs. 13,901 Bangalore Rs. 17,886 Rs. 16,396 Rs. 13,415 Hyderabad Rs. 17,886 Rs. 16,396 Rs. 13,415 Kerala Rs. 17,886 Rs. 16,396 Rs. 13,415 Pune Rs. 17,886 Rs. 16,396 Rs. 13,415 Vadodara Rs. 17,891 Rs. 16,401 Rs. 13,420 Ahmedabad Rs. 17,891 Rs. 16,401 Rs. 13,420

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

At present, the silver rate is Rs. 410.10 per gram and Rs. 410,100 per 1000 grams.

City 10 g 100 g 1 kg Delhi Rs. 4,101 Rs. 41,010 Rs. 410,100 Mumbai Rs. 4,101 Rs. 41,010 Rs. 410,100 Kolkata Rs. 4,101 Rs. 41,010 Rs. 410,100 Chennai Rs. 4,251 Rs. 42,510 Rs. 425,100 Bangalore Rs. 4,101 Rs. 41,010 Rs. 410,100 Hyderabad Rs. 4,251 Rs. 42,510 Rs. 425,100 Kerala Rs. 4,251 Rs. 42,510 Rs. 425,100 Pune Rs. 4,101 Rs. 41,010 Rs. 410,100 Vadodara Rs. 4,101 Rs. 41,010 Rs. 410,100 Ahmedabad Rs. 4,101 Rs. 41,010 Rs. 410,100

The prices keep changing as the market is volatile.

