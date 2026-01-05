Gold Price January 5: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India

  • Home
The price of 24-carat gold today is Rs. 13,740 per gram. On the other hand, the silver price is Rs. 247 per gram. Know the complete list ahead.

Published date india.com Published: January 5, 2026 10:36 AM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Gold Price Today: Gold is considered a safe long-term investment in many Indian homes. The price of gold is influenced by geopolitical factors, domestic issues, and uncertainties in the global market. The gold and silver rates for January 5 are listed below for informational purposes.

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

Currently, the price stands at Rs. 13,740 per gram for 24-carat gold, Rs. 12,595 for 22-carat gold, and Rs. 10,305 for 18-carat gold. The price of gold may vary slightly in different states and cities. 

In major cities of India, the prices of 24, 22 & 18 carat gold vary slightly from each other. You can check the prices as per Good Returns below.

City 24K  22K  18K 
Delhi Rs. 13,755 Rs. 12,610 Rs. 10,320
Mumbai Rs. 13,740 Rs. 12,595 Rs. 10,305
Kolkata Rs. 13,740 Rs. 12,595 Rs. 10,305
Chennai Rs. 13,833 Rs. 12,680 Rs. 10,575
Bangalore Rs. 13,740 Rs. 12,595 Rs. 10,305
Hyderabad Rs. 13,740 Rs. 12,595 Rs. 10,305
Kerala Rs. 13,740 Rs. 12,595 Rs. 10,305
Pune Rs. 13,740 Rs. 12,595 Rs. 10,305
Vadodara Rs. 13,745 Rs. 12,600 Rs. 10,310
Ahmedabad Rs. 13,745 Rs. 12,600 Rs. 10,310

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today 

At present, the silver rate is Rs. 247 per gram and Rs. 247,000 per 1000 grams. 

City 10 g 100 g 1 kg
Delhi Rs. 2,470 Rs. 24,700 Rs. 247,000
Mumbai Rs. 2,470 Rs. 24,700 Rs. 247,000
Kolkata Rs. 2,470 Rs. 24,700 Rs. 247,000
Chennai Rs. 2,650 Rs. 26,500 Rs. 265,000
Bangalore Rs. 2,470 Rs. 24,700 Rs. 247,000
Hyderabad Rs. 2,650 Rs. 26,500 Rs. 265,000
Kerala Rs. 2,650 Rs. 26,500 Rs. 265,000
Pune  Rs. 2,470 Rs. 24,700 Rs. 247,000
Vadodara Rs. 2,470 Rs. 24,700 Rs. 247,000
Ahmedabad Rs. 2,470 Rs. 24,700 Rs. 247,000

The prices keep changing as the market is volatile.

