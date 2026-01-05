Gold Price January 5: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India

Home

The price of 24-carat gold today is Rs. 13,740 per gram. On the other hand, the silver price is Rs. 247 per gram. Know the complete list ahead.

Gold Price Today: Gold is considered a safe long-term investment in many Indian homes. The price of gold is influenced by geopolitical factors, domestic issues, and uncertainties in the global market. The gold and silver rates for January 5 are listed below for informational purposes.

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

Currently, the price stands at Rs. 13,740 per gram for 24-carat gold, Rs. 12,595 for 22-carat gold, and Rs. 10,305 for 18-carat gold. The price of gold may vary slightly in different states and cities.

In major cities of India, the prices of 24, 22 & 18 carat gold vary slightly from each other. You can check the prices as per Good Returns below.

City 24K 22K 18K Delhi Rs. 13,755 Rs. 12,610 Rs. 10,320 Mumbai Rs. 13,740 Rs. 12,595 Rs. 10,305 Kolkata Rs. 13,740 Rs. 12,595 Rs. 10,305 Chennai Rs. 13,833 Rs. 12,680 Rs. 10,575 Bangalore Rs. 13,740 Rs. 12,595 Rs. 10,305 Hyderabad Rs. 13,740 Rs. 12,595 Rs. 10,305 Kerala Rs. 13,740 Rs. 12,595 Rs. 10,305 Pune Rs. 13,740 Rs. 12,595 Rs. 10,305 Vadodara Rs. 13,745 Rs. 12,600 Rs. 10,310 Ahmedabad Rs. 13,745 Rs. 12,600 Rs. 10,310

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today

At present, the silver rate is Rs. 247 per gram and Rs. 247,000 per 1000 grams.

City 10 g 100 g 1 kg Delhi Rs. 2,470 Rs. 24,700 Rs. 247,000 Mumbai Rs. 2,470 Rs. 24,700 Rs. 247,000 Kolkata Rs. 2,470 Rs. 24,700 Rs. 247,000 Chennai Rs. 2,650 Rs. 26,500 Rs. 265,000 Bangalore Rs. 2,470 Rs. 24,700 Rs. 247,000 Hyderabad Rs. 2,650 Rs. 26,500 Rs. 265,000 Kerala Rs. 2,650 Rs. 26,500 Rs. 265,000 Pune Rs. 2,470 Rs. 24,700 Rs. 247,000 Vadodara Rs. 2,470 Rs. 24,700 Rs. 247,000 Ahmedabad Rs. 2,470 Rs. 24,700 Rs. 247,000

The prices keep changing as the market is volatile.

