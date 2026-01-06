By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Gold Price January 6: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India
The price of 24-carat gold today is Rs. 13,882 per gram. On the other hand, the silver price is Rs. 253 per gram. Know the complete list ahead.
Gold Price Today: Gold is considered a safe long-term investment in many Indian homes. The price of gold is influenced by geopolitical factors, domestic issues, and uncertainties in the global market. The gold and silver rates for January 6 are listed below for informational purposes.
Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)
Currently, the price stands at Rs. 13,882 per gram for 24-carat gold, Rs. 12,725 for 22-carat gold, and Rs. 10,412 for 18-carat gold. The price of gold may vary slightly in different states and cities.
In major cities of India, the prices of 24, 22 & 18 carat gold vary slightly from each other. You can check the prices as per Good Returns below.
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Delhi
|Rs. 13,897
|Rs. 12,740
|Rs. 10,427
|Mumbai
|Rs. 13,882
|Rs. 12,725
|Rs. 10,412
|Kolkata
|Rs. 13,882
|Rs. 12,725
|Rs. 10,412
|Chennai
|Rs. 13,997
|Rs. 12,830
|Rs. 10,700
|Bangalore
|Rs. 13,882
|Rs. 12,725
|Rs. 10,412
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 13,882
|Rs. 12,725
|Rs. 10,412
|Kerala
|Rs. 13,882
|Rs. 12,725
|Rs. 10,412
|Pune
|Rs. 13,882
|Rs. 12,725
|Rs. 10,412
|Vadodara
|Rs. 13,887
|Rs. 12,730
|Rs. 10,417
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 13,887
|Rs. 12,730
|Rs. 10,417
Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today
At present, the silver rate is Rs. 253 per gram and Rs. 253,000 per 1000 grams.
|City
|10 g
|100 g
|1 kg
|Delhi
|Rs. 2,530
|Rs. 25,300
|Rs. 253,000
|Mumbai
|Rs. 2,530
|Rs. 25,300
|Rs. 253,000
|Kolkata
|Rs. 2,530
|Rs. 25,300
|Rs. 253,000
|Chennai
|Rs. 2,710
|Rs. 27,100
|Rs. 271,000
|Bangalore
|Rs. 2,530
|Rs. 25,300
|Rs. 253,000
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 2,710
|Rs. 27,100
|Rs. 271,000
|Kerala
|Rs. 2,710
|Rs. 27,100
|Rs. 271,000
|Pune
|Rs. 2,530
|Rs. 25,300
|Rs. 253,000
|Vadodara
|Rs. 2,530
|Rs. 25,300
|Rs. 253,000
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 2,530
|Rs. 25,300
|Rs. 253,000
The prices keep changing as the market is volatile.
