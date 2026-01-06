Gold Price January 6: Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities of India

  • Home
The price of 24-carat gold today is Rs. 13,882 per gram. On the other hand, the silver price is Rs. 253 per gram. Know the complete list ahead.

Published date india.com Published: January 6, 2026 10:36 AM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Gold Price Today: Gold is considered a safe long-term investment in many Indian homes. The price of gold is influenced by geopolitical factors, domestic issues, and uncertainties in the global market. The gold and silver rates for January 6 are listed below for informational purposes.

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

Currently, the price stands at Rs. 13,882 per gram for 24-carat gold, Rs. 12,725 for 22-carat gold, and Rs. 10,412 for 18-carat gold. The price of gold may vary slightly in different states and cities. 

In major cities of India, the prices of 24, 22 & 18 carat gold vary slightly from each other. You can check the prices as per Good Returns below.

City 24K  22K  18K 
Delhi Rs. 13,897 Rs. 12,740 Rs. 10,427
Mumbai Rs. 13,882 Rs. 12,725 Rs. 10,412
Kolkata Rs. 13,882 Rs. 12,725 Rs. 10,412
Chennai Rs. 13,997 Rs. 12,830 Rs. 10,700
Bangalore Rs. 13,882 Rs. 12,725 Rs. 10,412
Hyderabad Rs. 13,882 Rs. 12,725 Rs. 10,412
Kerala Rs. 13,882 Rs. 12,725 Rs. 10,412
Pune Rs. 13,882 Rs. 12,725 Rs. 10,412
Vadodara Rs. 13,887 Rs. 12,730 Rs. 10,417
Ahmedabad Rs. 13,887 Rs. 12,730 Rs. 10,417

Indian Major Cities Silver Rates Today 

At present, the silver rate is Rs. 253 per gram and Rs. 253,000 per 1000 grams. 

City 10 g 100 g 1 kg
Delhi Rs. 2,530 Rs. 25,300 Rs. 253,000
Mumbai Rs. 2,530 Rs. 25,300 Rs. 253,000
Kolkata Rs. 2,530 Rs. 25,300 Rs. 253,000
Chennai Rs. 2,710 Rs. 27,100 Rs. 271,000
Bangalore Rs. 2,530 Rs. 25,300 Rs. 253,000
Hyderabad Rs. 2,710 Rs. 27,100 Rs. 271,000
Kerala Rs. 2,710 Rs. 27,100 Rs. 271,000
Pune  Rs. 2,530 Rs. 25,300 Rs. 253,000
Vadodara Rs. 2,530 Rs. 25,300 Rs. 253,000
Ahmedabad Rs. 2,530 Rs. 25,300 Rs. 253,000

The prices keep changing as the market is volatile.

