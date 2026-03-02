  • Home
Live Updates Gold Price Today: Gold price in India to touch a new all-time high? Check rates in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow

COMEX silver price opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of USD 96.930 per ounce, logging an intraday rise of 2 percent within a few minutes of the opening Bell in the morning trade

Published date india.com Published: March 2, 2026 7:58 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
New Delhi: The gold and silver prices witnessed an unprecedented rise amid tensions in the Middle East. This has raised market uncertainty and prompted some traders to buy safe-haven assets. As per the COMEX, gold rate hit USD 5,400 an ounce, marking an intraday increase of over 2.50 percent. COMEX silver price, on the other hand, opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of USD 96.930 per ounce, logging an intraday rise of 2 percent within a few minutes of the opening Bell in the morning trade. It is important to note that gold has increased by over 20 percent so far this year, stabilising again above USD 5,000 an ounce after a sharp decline from a record high in late January. “Gold is likely to be in higher demand than usual when markets open on Monday. Given the risks regarding how long the conflict may last, which other nations could be dragged in, and inflation fears, gold is expected to assume its mantle as the safe haven asset of choice,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, told Reuters.

Live Updates

  • Mar 2, 2026 9:08 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today: 22-carat gold prices also witnessed a strong surge. The price stood at ₹15,865 per gram, which is ₹402 higher than the previous day. The price of 8 grams of gold rose by ₹3,216 to ₹1,26,920, while the rate for 10 grams increased by ₹4,020 to reach ₹1,58,650.

  • Mar 2, 2026 9:00 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today: In the latest trading session, 24-carat gold climbed to ₹17,308 per gram, while 22-carat gold was recorded at ₹15,865 per gram. During today’s session, prices rose by ₹437 per gram and ₹402 per gram, respectively. Overall, 24-carat gold surged by ₹1,20,600 per 100 grams, reaching a strong level.

  • Mar 2, 2026 8:22 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today: In Delhi, silver was priced at Rs 2,81,120 per kg at 9:15 pm on Sunday, 1 March. At 8:50 pm, silver price in Mumbai stood at Rs 2,81,610 per kg. MCX gold’s April futures contract closed at ₹1,62,104 per 10 grams, up 1.50% and silver May futures contract settled at ₹2,82,644 per kilogram, soaring 5.48 percent on Friday, 27 February.

  • Mar 2, 2026 8:11 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today: Silver was priced at ₹2,82,430 per kg in Chennai at 9:50 pm on Sunday, 1 March. At 9:35pm, silver price stood at ₹2,81,830 per kg in Bengaluru on Sunday, 1 March.

  • Mar 2, 2026 8:10 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today: “Gold is likely to be in higher demand than usual when markets open on Monday. Given the risks regarding how long the conflict may last, which other nations could be dragged in, and inflation fears, gold is expected to assume its mantle as the safe haven asset of choice,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, told Reuters.

  • Mar 2, 2026 8:08 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today: The COMEX gold rate today hit USD 5,400 an ounce, marking an intraday increase of over 2.50 percent. Likewise the COMEX silver price opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of USD 96.930 per ounce

  • Mar 2, 2026 8:07 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today: The COMEX silver rate finished above $93/oz on Friday, and the precious metal is facing a hurdle at USD 95/oz. Experts are of the opinion that if the COMEX silver rate breaks and sustains above $95/oz, we can expect the spot silver price to regain $100 per ounce mark

  • Mar 2, 2026 8:05 AM IST

    Gold Rate Today: The US-Iran war is likely to fuel uncertainty, and investors will look to gold and silver as safe-haven assets.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events.

