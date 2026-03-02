Home

Gold Price Today: Gold price in India to touch a new all-time high? Check rates in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow

COMEX silver price opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of USD 96.930 per ounce, logging an intraday rise of 2 percent within a few minutes of the opening Bell in the morning trade

New Delhi: The gold and silver prices witnessed an unprecedented rise amid tensions in the Middle East. This has raised market uncertainty and prompted some traders to buy safe-haven assets. As per the COMEX, gold rate hit USD 5,400 an ounce, marking an intraday increase of over 2.50 percent. COMEX silver price, on the other hand, opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of USD 96.930 per ounce, logging an intraday rise of 2 percent within a few minutes of the opening Bell in the morning trade. It is important to note that gold has increased by over 20 percent so far this year, stabilising again above USD 5,000 an ounce after a sharp decline from a record high in late January. “Gold is likely to be in higher demand than usual when markets open on Monday. Given the risks regarding how long the conflict may last, which other nations could be dragged in, and inflation fears, gold is expected to assume its mantle as the safe haven asset of choice,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, told Reuters.

