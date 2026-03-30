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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold Rate falls again on March 30, Check prices in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Telangana

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Gold, Silver Price Today Live: Gold Rate falls again on March 30, Check prices in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Telangana

The recent movement in gold and silver prices has been influenced by geopolitical developments, particularly the United States' decision to suspend airstrikes on Iran's energy infrastructure

The price of gold and silver has risen drastically in the last few months. Representational image/PTI

New Delhi: In a major development, gold prices have fallen once again on Monday. The escalating tensions in the Middle East impacted the gold rates. According to the reports, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 1,49,841, while 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,37,349 for the same quantity. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold is trading at Rs 1,12,390. The price of one kilogram of silver is Rs 2,32,703. The bullion market is also experiencing severe fluctuations amid escalating geopolitical tensions, fueled by intense exchanges between nations and reports that the United States may deploy troops to Iran and launch potential attacks. Gold price on MCX closed at Rs 1,47,270 per 10 gm on Friday, logging a solid recovery of over Rs 17,500 per 10 gm. Meanwhile, silver price on MCX ended at Rs 2,27,750 per kg, falling by around Rs 204 on Friday.

Here are the city-wise gold and silver rates on Saturday, 29 March.

1. Gold rate today in Delhi: ₹1,46,780 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,548 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,085 for 18 kt

2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: ₹1,47,010 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,759 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,258 for 18 kt

3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: ₹1,47,030 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,778 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,273 for 18 kt

4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: ₹1,46,840 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,603 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,130 for 18 kt

5. Gold rate today in Chennai: ₹1,47,460 for 24 kt, ₹1,35,172 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,595 for 18 kt

6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: ₹1,47,150 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,888 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,363 for 18 kt

7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: ₹1,47,270 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,998 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,453 for 18 kt

8. Gold rate today in Nashik: ₹1,47,030 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,778 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,273 for 18 kt

9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: ₹1,47,230 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,961 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,423 for 18 kt

10. Gold rate today in Pune: ₹1,47,030 for 24 kt, ₹1,34,778 for 22 kt, ₹1,10,273 for 18 kt.

Silver rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai (Saturday)

1. Silver rate in Delhi today: ₹2,276 for 10 gm, ₹22,756 for 100 gm, ₹2,27,560 for 1 kg

2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,279 for 10 gm, ₹22,792 for 100 gm, ₹2,27,920 for 1 kg

3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,280 for 10 gm, ₹22,795 for 100 gm, ₹2,27,950 for 1 kg

4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,277 for 10 gm, ₹22,765 for 100 gm, ₹2,27,650 for 1 kg

5. Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,286 for 10 gm, ₹22,862 for 100 gm, ₹2,28,620 for 1 kg

6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,281 for 10 gm, ₹22,813 for 100 gm, ₹2,28,130 for 1 kg

7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,283 for 10 gm, ₹22,831 for 100 gm, ₹2,28,310 for 1 kg

8. Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,280 for 10 gm, ₹22,795 for 100 gm, ₹2,27,950 for 1 kg

9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: ₹2,283 for 10 gm, ₹22,825 for 100 gm, ₹2,28,250 for 1 kg

10. Silver rate today in Pune: ₹2,280 for 10 gm, ₹22,795 for 100 gm, ₹2,27,950 for 1 kg.

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